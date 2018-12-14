BlackBook Exclusive: ‘Bad Santa’ Cocktail Recipes from Johnny Swet’s Grand Republic Cocktail Club
We’ve been a fan of Johnny Swet (Jimmy at The James, Skylark, Rogue & Canon) since as long as our booze-tinted memory allows. So no surprise, we have been enamored with the exalted mixology alchemist’s latest BKNY tippling mecca, Grand Republic Cocktail Club, since it opened at the far end of Greenpoint Avenue earlier this year. It’s dark, cozy…and the expertly made drinks elicit epicurean appreciation with every sip.
To celebrate their first holiday season, Swet and Co. have devised a cheeky pop-up theme and called it – with obvious nods to Billy Bob Thornton -“Bad Santa”…complete with a dedicated menu of drinks with names like Over Proof Eggnog and Super Drunk Uncle. For those not inclined towards Rock Center ice-skating excursions, this is where you absolutely need to be, to hide out from the stress and seasonal-defective obligation to be ‘merry and bright,’ especially during these last couple of weeks of December, erm…cheer.
So come for the sparkly holiday décor, stay for the specially crafted seasonal sips, and the especially great company. GRCC is the perfect antidote to all those sugar plum fairies and candy cane, um…whatevers.
Let nothing you dismay…
Grand Republic Cocktail Club Holiday Cocktail Recipes
Christmas Viagra Colada (pictured above)
In a Tin:
1.75 oz Mezcal
2 oz Coconut Mix*
.5 oz Blue Curaçao
.5 oz Lime Juice
Shake to Temperature with Ice
Strain into a Coup
No Garnish
*equal parts of Coconut Cream and Coconut Milk
–
Willie’s Old Fashioned
In a Mixing Glass:
2 oz Bourbon
.5 oz Tobacco infused Simple Syrup
4 Dashes Orange Bitters
Stir with Ice
Strain into Rocks Glass/Ice
Orange Twist
Bad Santa
In a Tin:
1 oz Everclear
1.5 oz Peppermint Schnapps
1 oz Dark Chocolate Syrup
Shake with Ice
Strain Rocks Glass/Ice
Candy cane Garnish
