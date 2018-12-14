We’ve been a fan of Johnny Swet (Jimmy at The James, Skylark, Rogue & Canon) since as long as our booze-tinted memory allows. So no surprise, we have been enamored with the exalted mixology alchemist’s latest BKNY tippling mecca, Grand Republic Cocktail Club, since it opened at the far end of Greenpoint Avenue earlier this year. It’s dark, cozy…and the expertly made drinks elicit epicurean appreciation with every sip.

To celebrate their first holiday season, Swet and Co. have devised a cheeky pop-up theme and called it – with obvious nods to Billy Bob Thornton -“Bad Santa”…complete with a dedicated menu of drinks with names like Over Proof Eggnog and Super Drunk Uncle. For those not inclined towards Rock Center ice-skating excursions, this is where you absolutely need to be, to hide out from the stress and seasonal-defective obligation to be ‘merry and bright,’ especially during these last couple of weeks of December, erm…cheer.

So come for the sparkly holiday décor, stay for the specially crafted seasonal sips, and the especially great company. GRCC is the perfect antidote to all those sugar plum fairies and candy cane, um…whatevers.

Let nothing you dismay…

Grand Republic Cocktail Club Holiday Cocktail Recipes

Christmas Viagra Colada (pictured above)

In a Tin:

1.75 oz Mezcal

2 oz Coconut Mix*

.5 oz Blue Curaçao

.5 oz Lime Juice

Shake to Temperature with Ice

Strain into a Coup

No Garnish

*equal parts of Coconut Cream and Coconut Milk

–

Willie’s Old Fashioned

In a Mixing Glass:

2 oz Bourbon

.5 oz Tobacco infused Simple Syrup

4 Dashes Orange Bitters

Stir with Ice

Strain into Rocks Glass/Ice

Orange Twist

Bad Santa

In a Tin:

1 oz Everclear

1.5 oz Peppermint Schnapps

1 oz Dark Chocolate Syrup

Shake with Ice

Strain Rocks Glass/Ice

Candy cane Garnish

The post BlackBook Exclusive: ‘Bad Santa’ Cocktail Recipes from Johnny Swet’s Grand Republic Cocktail Club appeared first on BlackBook.