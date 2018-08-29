When Juku opened on the southern end of Mulberry Street in late 2018, it particularly amped up that already trending NoLIta – Chinatown nexus. In fact, it actually took over the space that had housed Le Baron, Monsieur Andre’s first non-Paris fashion-magnet venue.

The sprawling new tri-level nightspot, however, was designed less for fashionista preening, and more for astonishing the senses of downtown denizens who like a bit of pageantry with their sashimi. It has since become known for its excellent izakaya offerings – but also for its sensational Straylight bar, which offers cocktails “omakase” style, in the eye-popping surrounds of what is a veritable living art installation – complete with stained glass ceiling and lavender stairwell.

But it’s not all just spectacle. The tipples themselves are some of the most creatively and visually realized (in a city full of trying-too-hard bartenders), but without the 38-ingredient pretension of so many others. So we tapped their exalted drinks alchemist Jamie Jones to give us the secrets behind a few of their most popular – though we highly recommend sipping them in situ, for that proper sense of dazzle.

Bulleit Train (pictured top)

Stirred, Whiskey Glass

1 Bulleit Bourbon

1 Sesame Bourbon

3/8 Oloroso Sherry

1/4 Honey Ginger

5 d Matcha Cacao Angostura

pinch Salt

Garnish: Matcha Dust

White Geisha

Shaken, Nick & Nora Glass

2 Sushi Rice Gin

3/8 Lemon

5/8 Myoga Cointreau Banane

Garnish: Sesame Oil Drops

Shiso Dumbo Shiso Leaf

Shaken, Dumbo & Baby Coupe

2 Shiso Coconut Gin

3/8 lemon

3/8 simple

3 d Rose Water

1 bar spoon Giffard Creme de Violette

The post BlackBook Exclusive: Artful Cocktail Recipes from NYC’s Dazzling Straylight Bar at Juku appeared first on BlackBook.