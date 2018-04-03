BlackBook Exclusive: Art Pop Songsmith Henry Green’s Guide to Bristol, UK

Manchester and Liverpool (and for synth-heads Sheffield) enjoy mythic status in the English geo-musical pantheon. But Bristol has perhaps been the scrappiest of all the British music scenes (with apologies to Glasgow) – the late-80s-into-mid-90s Wild Bunch / trip hop scene still having left the most vivid imprint on the city’s cultural identity.

Singer and producer Henry Green is one of the newest musical sons of the West Country’s most prominent city. He’s released two EPs – 2015’s Slow and 2017’s Real – before at last birthing a full debut album, Shift, which arrived just this past Friday via Akira Records.

Drawing on more avant-garde influences like Four Tet and Nils Frahm, he deftly layers on a sultry R&B sheen, as well as a distinctive pop sensibility. From the ethereal wondrousness of “Aiir” to the alluring atmospherics of the title track (which strikingly recalls fellow Bristol natives Massive Attack) to the sylvan lushness of “Stay Here” to haunted enigma of “We,” Shift is one of the most beautifully aesthetically realized creations you’re likely to be privileged to be introduced to in 2018.

Green will be doing live dates in the UK and Europe – from Rotterdam to Budapest – throughout April and May. In the meanwhile, we asked him to take us around to some of his fave spots in his beloved hometown, including a new Rough Trade shop and a boat that is actually a nightclub.

The Gallimaufry

The Galli is a super special place run by James Koch, a good friend of mine. He’s hugely passionate about the amazing food that’s served, the atmosphere and the nights they curate. New night Astral Tusk, starting in April, celebrates improvisation and synthesized sound, and will feature local musicians Snazzback, Waldo’s Gift and Hippo. The menu is consistently incredible and they’ve always got my favorite beer, Wiper & True, on tap.

Pinkmans Bakery

Our go-to coffee spot. It’s always really busy at lunch time, so I’d advise going mid-morning to grab the pastries quickly (or the infamous Sourdough-nuts). The cakes are amazing, the coffee great and the decor stylish. I’d personally also recommend their homemade granola. It’s definitely worth the strenuous walk up Park Street.

Papersmiths

Papersmiths is a really stylish magazine/stationary shop in Clifton. I have a weird obsession with really clean, minimalist architecture and design, so this shop is really satisfying to spend some time in. They have an expansive selection of magazines and books, and they stock loads of items by the amazing Danish designers HAY. There are amazing cafés, bars and shops up in Clifton, so you could easily spend a whole day up there exploring.

Elevator Sound

An amazing shop on Stokes Croft, specializing in music production and modular synthesis. I could spend so much time in Elevator Sound playing with all the new toys they get in and mulling over spending a fortune on new synthesizers. The guys in there are super helpful, and are always happy to run through any questions on gear or just chat about electronic music. I would definitely recommend for any producers with a few hours to spare in Bristol.

Rough Trade

I’d always buy my records at Rise when it was open, but it’s recently been taken over by the team at Rough Trade – and a new store has opened near the centre. It has a huge array of records and the atmosphere is great, but the inclusion of a new performance area and a café makes it feel even more special. They’ve got a few shows and signing events coming up, so be sure to check their listings.

Thekla

One of my favorite Bristol venues, I’ve had so many good times aboard this boat, both playing and attending. The most memorable shows that come to mind are Frànçois & The Atlas Mountains with Tamu Massif, Nick Mulvey and Mura Masa. I even enjoyed (reluctantly) being dragged to Pop Confessional by my girlfriend and her friends, a regular night dedicated to the cheesiest pop music. It was simultaneously torturous, and somehow therapeutic at the same time.

Wapping Wharf

Wapping Wharf is a collection of shipping containers converted in to shops, bars and restaurants, sitting on the harbor next to M Shed. There are so many containers to get amazing food and drink. My recommendations would be a meal at Root, a small plate restaurant serving incredible flavors, Mokoko for a cinnamon bun and a great coffee, a pale ale at The Wild Beer Company, and a Greek souvlaki from The Athenian. Everything down there is great!

