BlackBook Exclusive: 3 Recipes for National Empanada Day From NYC’s FIFTY Restaurant

We’ve said it before and we stand by it: some things – radishes, cucumbers, tuna noodle casserole – just really don’t need their own day. But when it comes to the iconic foods of the world, those that have defined a region or whose influence has remained far-ranging and enduring, we are the first to join in the epicurean celebration.

And so it is that this Sunday, April 8, is National Empanada Day. The decadent stuffed bread pastry dates back to more than two centuries before even the first burger, with early 16th Century origins traced to the Galicia and Catalonia regions of Spain. Due to Spanish conquests in South America, it enjoys an abiding popularity in places like Argentina, Chile and Belize.

It’s also a specialty of West Village American-Latin eatery FIFTY, which opened in 2016 in the fabled Commerce Street location that once housed the beloved Grange Hall. The menu includes such delicious creations as striped bass crudo and grilled Mediterranean octopus. But Chef Luis Jaramillo’s chorizo – as well as cheese and shrimp – stuffed green plantain empanadas remains a fave at the restaurant.

So to properly fete Empanada Day, we asked him to give us a peek into just what goes into making it such an enduring treat. Though we strenuously recommend booking a table for brunch this Sunday, and enjoying it in situ.

Recipes For FIFTY’s Stuffed Green Plantain Empanadas

Makes 16

Prep: 10 minutes

Total: 1 ½ hours

Ingredients

for the dough:

6 green plantains (4 ½ ounces|2 kg)

3 bay leaves

1 teaspoon hondashi

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons olive oil

Make the dough: Peel the plantains (it is easier to peel them if you pop them in a very hot oven for a few minutes first, then score them). Cut them into 1-inch pieces. Bring a large pot of water to a boil and add the plantains and the bay leaves. Cook until the plantains are soft, 8 minutes. Drain, then discarding the bay leaves, then place the plantains in a food processor along with the hondashi, salt, and oil. Purée until smooth and slightly elastic. The machine will kind of stop moving when this happens.

For the Chorizo Filling:

1 1/2 pounds|700 grams chorizo

1 Spanish onion, diced

1 ounce calabrian chilies, minced

Directions

2. Meanwhile, make the filling. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the chorizo and cook, stirring and breaking it up into smaller pieces, until crisp and golden, 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the chorizo to a large bowl. Add the onion and cook until lightly golden, 4 minutes. Stir in the calabrian chilies and transfer everything to the bowl with the chorizo, tossing to combine. Set aside to cool.

3. Make the sauce: Put the vinegar, garlic, egg yolks, cilantro, jalapeño, and shallot in a blender and purée until smooth. With the motor running, slowly drizzle in the oil until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper, transfer to a bowl, cover, and refrigerate until ready to use.

4. Make the empanadas: Take a gallon ziplock bag and, using scissors, cut off the ziplock top and open up the side seams so you have a large sheet of flat plastic. Grease it all over on one side with canola oil. Put 4 ounces|115 grams of dough on the greased side of the plastic wrap and flatten it into a 6-inch circle, about 1/4-inch thick. Place 3 tablespoons filling in the center of the dough and, using the plastic wrap, fold the dough up and over the filling, enclosing it. Using a 4-inch round bowl or glass, cut the edges of the empanada, sealing it shut. Repeat with remaining dough and filling.

to finish (all three):

canola oil, for greasing and frying

For the Cheese Filling:

1/4 lb butter

1/2 lb queso fresco

1/2 lb mozzarella chasse

2 cups chopped scallions

salt

pepper

process

in a shallow bowl shred both cheeses, reserve. in a sautéed pan add butter and cook chopped scallions for about 2 minutes in high heat. cool off and mix with cheese season with salt and pepper.

For the Shrimp Filling:

1 lb shrimp roughly chopped

1/2 cup spanish onion,

1 tbsp garlic

1/4 cup jalapeño

2 oz annatto oil

1/4 tablespoon cumin

1/4 tablespoon red pepper flakes

