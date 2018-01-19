Black-as-night charcoal lattes claim detoxing properties

Forget fairy toast and unicorn Frappuccinos. It's time to embrace the darkness. Charcoal lattes as black as night are being spotted around town, but there's more to them than their dramatic presentation: Charcoal can be loosely tied to ancient medicinal uses.

"The whole premise of a charcoal latte is that it's a detoxifying drink because charcoal itself is a detoxifying agent," said Werewolf Coffee Bar general manager Lindsey Reason on a recent wintry day.

"We take some charcoal, half a shot of espresso, honey and lavender, to make it a little more floral and fragrant, and pair that all with some steamed milk," said Reason.

These lattes ($5) may wink at the ancient medicinal use of charcoal, but they just started popping up last spring on Instagram feeds from London to New York. Recent history of the trend appears to date to mid-2016 Melbourne, during their winter and our summer, where coffee trends are born. (But don't confuse the charcoal latte with the black latte made with sesame seed paste, created at a coffee shop there called White Mojo.)

Werewolf, owned by DMK Restaurants, makes its charcoal lattes with whole milk by default, but dairy alternatives are available upon request, though no soy milk. Soy milk has fallen out of favor in some circles due to scientifically inconclusive health concerns.

"We have oat milk, almond milk and coconut milk," said Reason.

"We don't have to do it with honey if you're vegan, so it's absolutely easy to make accessible to anybody with dietary restrictions," she added.

Quite frankly the flavor of the charcoal latte is, well, just like a latte. There's a hint of grit, but it's intentional.

Regardless of health claims, Werewolf is worth seeking out for stunning presentation and perfect preparation alone. Plus you can pair it with the best of a handful of bakery goods from Floriole, Firecakes and the elusive bialys from The Bagel Chef.

I personally can't wait until the blue algae latte makes its way up to our hemisphere.

Do note that Werewolf is only open weekday mornings to early afternoons, closed by 4 p.m. and on weekends.

1765 N. Elston Ave., 773-977-7673, www.werewolfcoffee.com

