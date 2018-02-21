Black Forest Deli's PierogieFest features 10 flavors, including blueberry and mushroom

Take your taste buds on a culturally rich adventure this week at Black Forest Deli & Catering’s PierogieFest.
The Bethlehem deli’s event, which kicked off Monday and continues through Saturday, features 10 pierogie flavors — potato/cheese, sauerkraut, blueberry, cherry, farmers cheese, mushroom, spinach feta, meat, chocolate strawberry and pelmeni (meat dumplings) — for $10 a dozen.
The pierogies can be enjoyed on site or taken — cooked or uncooked — to go.
The 745 Union Blvd. business, which opened in 2006, is run by mother and daughter Milana and Vica Shparber, whose Ukrainian roots have helped craft a menu full of Eastern European favorites — from blini, borsch and pirozhki to chicken paprikash, haluski and schnitzel.
Black Forest also regularly hosts events such as pierogie making classes and five-course, family-style Kiev Dinners, featuring Russian and Ukrainian specialties.
Food is available for dine-in or take-out. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Info: 610-865-3036.
Twitter @lvrestaurant
610-820-6597
