  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Black Forest Deli's PierogieFest features 10 flavors, including blueberry and mushroom

From www.mcall.com by Ryan Kneller
Black Forest Deli's PierogieFest features 10 flavors, including blueberry and mushroom

Take your taste buds on a culturally rich adventure this week at Black Forest Deli & Catering’s PierogieFest.

The Bethlehem deli’s event, which kicked off Monday and continues through Saturday, features 10 pierogie flavors — potato/cheese, sauerkraut, blueberry, cherry, farmers cheese, mushroom, spinach feta, meat, chocolate strawberry and pelmeni (meat dumplings) — for $10 a dozen.

The pierogies can be enjoyed on site or taken — cooked or uncooked — to go.

The 745 Union Blvd. business, which opened in 2006, is run by mother and daughter Milana and Vica Shparber, whose Ukrainian roots have helped craft a menu full of Eastern European favorites — from blini, borsch and pirozhki to chicken paprikash, haluski and schnitzel.

Black Forest also regularly hosts events such as pierogie making classes and five-course, family-style Kiev Dinners, featuring Russian and Ukrainian specialties.

Food is available for dine-in or take-out. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Info: 610-865-3036.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog

Continue reading at The Morning Call