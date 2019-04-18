Black Bear Diner Strengthens C-Suite Executive Team with Two Promotions

The company announces the promotions of Anita Adams to President / CFO, and Steve Standlea to COO

Redding, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Black Bear Diner,the fast-growing, family dining concept that offers a one-of-a-kind experience and home-style comfort food classics in a friendly, bear-themed atmosphere, has announced the promotion of Anita Adams to President and Chief Financial Officer and Steve Standlea to Chief Operating Officer. Both Adams and Standlea will report directly to Black Bear Diner CEO & Co-Founder Bruce Dean.

“Anita and Steve have been strong members of our leadership team and these promotions signify the importance of their leadership and vision for Black Bear Diner, as we continue to grow and expand,” said Dean. “Anita has played a strong role in growing our business beyond a traditional CFO role. She has become a trusted voice of advice and leadership to myself and others at Black Bear Diner.”

Dean continued, “Steve Standlea’s role as COO echoes his growing responsibility in our business over all aspects of operations. From training and construction to diner operations and administration, Steve plays a crucial role on our Black Bear Diner team.”

Adams joined Black Bear Diner in March 2017 as CFO. Standlea joined the company in September 2017 and most recently served as Senior Vice President Operations Support. As part of a strengthened C-suite leadership team, both individuals will focus on advising Dean and continuing to improve operations and drive sales growth.

Black Bear Diner has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing franchises in the country, opening 15 diners in 2018 and 8 already in 2019. The company has also been acknowledged as a disruptor in the family-dining segment for its growth and performance, and will continue to focus on serving home-style comfort food classics as the brand continues to execute its expansion plan.

About Black Bear Diner

Founded in Mt. Shasta, Calif., in 1995, Black Bear Diner brings home-style comfort food classics and personal service to the dining experience. The quickly growing family dining concept, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, offers a vast, enticing menu anchored in hearty portions and excellent value, with service rooted in genuine hospitality. The franchise now operates 128 locations in 13 states and growing. Black Bear Diner has been consistently recognized for its significant growth and outstanding performance. The company has been recognized as a Top 10 Customer Service Winner, a Top 10 Fastest-Growing Chain and a Top Disruptor from Nation’s Restaurant News. Franchise Times has called Black Bear Diner one of the “smartest-growing brands” in the country. For a full menu and additional information, please visit blackbeardiner.com.

