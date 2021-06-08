Black Bear Diner Names Chad Corrigan as Vice President of Franchise Sales and Development – Focuses on 2-Pronged Development Approach, Franchise and Corporate

New Vice President of Franchise Sales & Development Chad Corrigan brings successful record of development leadership to the family-focused diner

Redding, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Black Bear Diner , the one-of-a-kind, bear-themed dining concept offering a family-friendly atmosphere and classic, home-style comfort food, today announced the appointment of restaurant industry veteran Chad Corrigan in the newly-created role of Vice President of Franchise Sales & Development.

With more than 14 years of franchise development strategy experience with well-known restaurant franchises, including Jack in the Box, Qdoba, Tokyo Joe’s, and Quiznos, Corrigan’s experience will be invaluable as Black Bear Diner looks to bring its popular diner model to new markets and expand its footprint in existing markets. The company will open three diners in 2021 – two corporate diners in Texas and one franchise location in California.

“Chad joins Black Bear Diner at an exciting time for our brand. We’re experiencing a strong recovery and our current franchise partners are reigniting their growth plans, which is contributing to the overall health of our business,” said Anita Adams, CEO of Black Bear Diner. “Our eastward expansion over the last five years has validated the relevance of Black Bear Diner and Chad’s expertise with supporting and growing franchise operations is exactly what we need as we look to partner with new operators and introduce the Black Bear Diner experience to new regions.”

Prior to joining Black Bear Diner, Corrigan held the role of Vice President of Real Estate and Franchise Development for Nashville-based Restaurant Growth Services, LLC, which provides a variety of management and operational services to four restaurant brands. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and an MBA from the University of Colorado.

Corrigan’s appointment comes as Black Bear Diner is currently experiencing a strong recovery following operational shifts to comply with local ordinances and regulations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, the company provided significant support to its franchise partners to help operators withstand the financial impact. All 143 currently operating restaurant locations – including six new diners that opened in 2020 – have fully reopened their dining rooms while also offering guests takeout and delivery.

About Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner is one of the fastest-growing franchises in the country. Founded in 1995 by Bruce Dean and Bob Manley in Mt. Shasta, California, Black Bear Diner brings home-style comfort food classics and personal service to the dining experience. The quickly growing family dining concept, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, offers a vast, enticing menu anchored in hearty portions and excellent value, with service rooted in genuine hospitality.

The franchise now operates 143 locations in 14 states and growing. Black Bear Diner has been consistently recognized for its significant growth and outstanding performance – Winner of FSR Magazine’s 2021 Reader’s Choice Award for Best Legacy Brand, Top 10 Customer Service Winner, Top 10 Fastest-Growing Chain and Top Disruptor from Nation’s Restaurant News. Franchise Times has called Black Bear Diner one of the “smartest-growing brands” in the country. The company is a disruptor in the family-dining segment for its growth and performance and will continue to focus on serving home-style comfort food classics and bringing personal service back to the dining industry as the brand continues to execute its expansion plan. For more information, please visit blackbeardiner.com .

Media Contact:

Sara Davis, ICR

646-677-1826

Sara.Davis@icrinc.com

