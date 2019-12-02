Black Bear Diner Marks 2019 Expansion Momentum With Four Restaurant Openings

Family dining brand continues to execute its growth strategy with opening of its first Kansas location; opens new diners in Arizona, Missouri and Texas expanding its national footprint

Redding, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Black Bear Diner, the fast-growing, family dining concept that offers a one-of-a-kind experience and home-style comfort food classics in a friendly, bear-themed atmosphere, wrapped up a year of growth and expansion by announcing the opening of four new Black Bear Diners in four states.

Three company-owned locations opened in November in Sugar Land, Texas, Olathe, Kansas and Independence, Missouri. Black Bear Diner also opened an additional location in Kingman, Arizona with franchisee partner TravelCenters of America LLC.

With these openings, Black Bear Diner opened a total of 19 locations in 2019, a strong finish to the year that saw substantial growth for the popular family dining chain. The Olathe, Kansas opening also marked the first restaurant in the state and Black Bear Diner’s presence in 14 total states nationwide. Earlier this year, Black Bear Diner also announced its first opening in its 13th state, Arkansas.

“Opening four diners in one month, including two in one day in the Midwest, is an exciting milestone in our journey to bring Black Bear Diner across the nation, and strongly contributes to our strategic growth plan,” said Bruce Dean, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Black Bear Diner. “We’re thrilled to give more communities and guests the opportunity to enjoy our genuine hospitality and delicious menu, and we look forward to an equally great year in 2020.”

Black Bear Diner’s expansion across the United States highlights the company as one of the fastest-growing franchises in the country. The company continues to disrupt the family-dining segment with its top-notch performance and exemplary growth. Other 2019 milestones include:

Executive leadership team additions with the most recent addition of Steve Sparks as CFO and Tammy Johns as the company’s first-ever Chief People Officer. Earlier in the year, the company also named longtime company leader Anita Adams as President.

A new strategic partnership with Postmates and a partnership expansion with DoorDash to bring Black Bear Diner’s home-style comfort food classics direct to customers’ doorsteps.

A renewed focus on elevating its dinner service, including the addition of Carving Station Dinners and Breakfast for Dinner menu items, as well as new uniforms, music and lighting after 4 p.m.

The company was named to Franchise Times’ 2019 Fast and Serious List, Nation’s Restaurant News Top 200 ranking, and a Top Food Franchise of 2019 from Entrepreneur Magazine.

About Black Bear Diner

Founded in Mt. Shasta, Calif., in 1995, Black Bear Diner brings home-style comfort food classics and personal service to the dining experience. The quickly growing family dining concept, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, offers a vast, enticing menu anchored in hearty portions and excellent value, with service rooted in genuine hospitality. By the end of 2019, the franchise will operate 138 locations in 14 states and growing. Black Bear Diner has been consistently recognized for its significant growth and outstanding performance. The company has been recognized as a Top 10 Customer Service Winner, a Top 10 Fastest-Growing Chain and a Top Disruptor from Nation’s Restaurant News. Franchise Times has called Black Bear Diner one of the “smartest-growing brands” in the country. For a full menu and additional information, please visit blackbeardiner.com.

