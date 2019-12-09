Black Bear Diner Hires Industry Veteran Joe Adney as Chief Marketing Officer

As CMO, Joe Adney will drive the brand’s marketing efforts; family dining brand also hires Camille Chavez to lead training and development

Redding, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Black Bear Diner, the fast-growing, family dining concept that offers a one-of-a-kind experience and home-style comfort food classics in a friendly, bear-themed atmosphere, has hired Joe Adney as Chief Marketing Officer and Camille Chavez as Vice President of Training and Development.

The new hires highlight the brand’s continuous efforts to build Black Bear Diner’s executive leadership team following years of growth and geographic expansion. Adney will report to Black Bear Diner President Anita Adams and Chavez will report to Chief People Officer Tammy Johns.

Adney is a longtime brand and marketing strategist whose expertise lies in successfully positioning high-growth restaurant brands. He’s previously led marketing efforts for companies including Bob Evans Farms, IHOP, Baskin-Robbins USA and Shari’s Management Corporation. As CMO, Adney will oversee all of Black Bear Diner’s marketing and advertising efforts, ensuring its message of bear-sized portions and hospitality reaches customers across all communications channels.

“Black Bear Diner is a unique, authentic brand that extends genuine hospitality and truly delicious food to its guests, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to refine and strengthen our message and mission to more guests nationwide,” said Adney. “I look forward to working alongside the company’s incredible leadership team as we work to amplify the brand and grow its footprint.”

As VP of Training and Development, Chavez is responsible for developing and implementing comprehensive employee training programs company-wide, which will enhance operations of Black Bear Diner’s 138 locations across 14 states. Chavez brings more than 30 years of training expertise to Black Bear Diner, most recently serving as the Director of Training for Farmer Boys Foods, a family dining brand with locations in California.

“I could not be more excited to join the Black Bear Diner team and to have the opportunity to continue to promote our culture across the country,” said Chavez. “The true spirit and integrity of a brand begins with the team members, and I look forward to ensuring Black Bear Diner remains the best in the industry.”

“On behalf of the entire team, I’d like to welcome both Joe and Camille to the Black Bear Diner family,” said Adams. “As we continue to expand our diner count, strengthen our leadership team, and introduce Black Bear Diner across the country, we know that Joe and Camille’s expertise will be incredibly valuable in upholding our exceptional performance, brand values, and people-first culture.”

Black Bear Diner has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing franchises in the country, with 19 units opened in 2019. The company continues to disrupt the family-dining segment with its top-notch performance, delicious house-made meals and exemplary growth.

About Black Bear Diner

Founded in Mt. Shasta, Calif., in 1995, Black Bear Diner brings home-style comfort food classics and personal service to the dining experience. The quickly growing family dining concept, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, offers a vast, enticing menu anchored in hearty portions and excellent value, with service rooted in genuine hospitality. The franchise now operates 138 locations in 14 states and growing. Black Bear Diner has been consistently recognized for its significant growth and outstanding performance. The company has been recognized as a Top 10 Customer Service Winner, a Top 10 Fastest-Growing Chain and a Top Disruptor from Nation’s Restaurant News. Franchise Times has called Black Bear Diner one of the “smartest-growing brands” in the country. For a full menu and additional information, please visit blackbeardiner.com.

