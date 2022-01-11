Black Bear Diner Announces Plans To Expand Its Presence in Texas With Six Corporate Openings Expected for 2022

Company commits to strategic growth alongside franchise partners – 29 new franchise locations by 2025 in key markets

Redding, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Black Bear Diner today announced plans to bring its one-of-a-kind, bear-themed dining concept and classic, home-style comfort food to more cities across Texas. Having recently finalized an agreement to convert a closed restaurant in San Antonio, Black Bear Diner has its sights set on opening the doors to at least six new company-owned diners throughout the state in 2022. The new diners are a combination of conversions and ground ups and will incorporate recent design changes to better accommodate off-premise dining. Once all six locations are fully operational, Texas will have the most Black Bear Diner locations outside of California. Ongoing initiatives with franchise partners will also expand the diner concept’s current presence in California, Texas and Washington, along with potential for new locations in other western states.

A location in Pasadena, Texas – in the greater Houston area, is currently under construction and is expected to open in early April. Plans are also underway to open Black Bear Diner locations in McAllen – along the state’s southern border, Mesquite and Fort Worth – both outside of Dallas, and Harker Heights – north of Austin, by the end of October. Black Bear Diner currently has nine operating locations in Texas, with the majority of its diners in the suburbs of Houston. The most recent Black Bear Diner opened October 5, 2021 in Brownsville, Texas .

“We are pleased to introduce Black Bear Diner to new communities this year, and we look forward to serving up our delicious food and family-style dining experience to more guests,” said Anita Adams, CEO of Black Bear Diner. “Strategically expanding our footprint in the Lone Star State is a key part of our long-term plan to continue to push eastward.”

Along with company-owned locations, Black Bear Diner has signed several development deals with longtime franchise partners, including Elite Group, SB Diner, Puget Sound Bears Inc., and National Restaurants Inc., to identify and construct a number of new franchise locations in California, Washington, Texas and Arizona. By the end of 2024, the company expects to open approximately 29 new franchise locations.

“Our founders built Black Bear Diner as a unique space where people can gather and enjoy a delicious meal together in a relaxing and fun environment. That sense of community and connection remains a core part of who we are today and extends to our fantastic franchise owners and development partners,” continued Adams. “We’re thrilled and honored to be growing in lockstep with our franchisees and look forward to bringing along new partners.”

In support of its long-term growth strategy, including significant development of additional franchise locations, Black Bear Diner appointed restaurant industry veteran Chad Corrigan as its first Vice President of Franchise Sales & Development in May 2021. Additionally, the diner concept recently launched a website with additional details about opportunities for potential franchisee partners: https://blackbeardinerfranchise.com .

About Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner is one of the fastest-growing franchises in the country. Founded in 1995 by Bruce Dean and Bob Manley in Mt. Shasta, California, Black Bear Diner brings home-style comfort food classics and personal service to the dining experience. The quickly growing family dining concept, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, offers a vast, enticing menu anchored in hearty portions and excellent value, with service rooted in genuine hospitality.

The franchise now operates 144 locations in 14 states and growing. Black Bear Diner has been consistently recognized for its significant growth and outstanding performance – Winner of FSR Magazine’s 2021 Reader’s Choice Award for Best Legacy Brand, Top 10 Customer Service Winner, Top 10 Fastest-Growing Chain and Top Disruptor from Nation’s Restaurant News. Franchise Times has called Black Bear Diner one of the “smartest-growing brands” in the country. The company is a disruptor in the family-dining segment for its growth and performance and will continue to focus on serving home-style comfort food classics and bringing personal service back to the dining industry as the brand continues to execute its expansion plan. For more information, please visit blackbeardiner.com .

Media Contact:

Marisa Breese

ICR for Black Bear Diner

blackbeardiner@icrinc.com

The post Black Bear Diner Announces Plans To Expand Its Presence in Texas With Six Corporate Openings Expected for 2022 first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.