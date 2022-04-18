Black Bear Diner Announces Opening in Pasadena, Texas

Family-friendly diner opens first Texas location this year as it continues executing its statewide expansion plan

Redding, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Black Bear Diner , the one-of-a-kind, bear-themed dining concept offering a family-friendly atmosphere and classic, home-style comfort food, announced today the opening of its Pasadena, Texas location. The opening is the first of seven anticipated Texas openings in 2022 as part of the brand’s larger plan to expand its presence in the Lone Star state.

“We have been very encouraged by the success of our current Texas diners and are eager to open additional Texas locations, with the latest in Pasadena,” said Anita Adams, CEO of Black Bear Diner. “This opening is an essential part of our expansion into Texas and we are thrilled to welcome the community into our new diner.”

The Pasadena diner is located just south of Houston at 3497 E. Sam Houston South Parkway and will operate daily from 6am-10pm with over 5,600 square feet, 153 interior seats and 32 patio seats for guests. Black Bear Diner Pasadena is the second location to incorporate new building features that specifically support off-premise business, including a vestibule that has a separate pick-up window to accommodate takeout orders and third-party drivers. The adapted store format relieves congestion at the cashier area to preserve the in-diner guest experience while accommodating increased off-premise business.

In addition to the Pasadena opening, Black Bear Diner plans to meet demand by opening one location along the state’s southern border in McAllen, along with locations in San Antonio, outside Dallas in Mesquite, and north of Austin in Harker Heights. The company is also expected to open diners in Amarillo and El Paso in conjunction with its franchising partners. Black Bear Diner aims to have all seven Texas locations open by the end of October, at which time the Lone Star state will have the highest number of Black Bear Diner locations outside of its home state, California. The brand also recently opened in Brownsville in October 2021 .

Black Bear Diner franchise opportunities and menu offerings

About Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner is one of the fastest-growing franchises in the country. Founded in 1995 by Bruce Dean and Bob Manley in Mt. Shasta, California, Black Bear Diner brings home-style comfort food classics and personal service to the dining experience. The quickly growing family dining concept, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, offers a vast, enticing menu anchored in hearty portions and excellent value, with service rooted in genuine hospitality.

The franchise now operates 146 locations in 14 states and growing. Black Bear Diner has been consistently recognized for its significant growth and outstanding performance – Winner of FSR Magazine’s 2021 Reader’s Choice Award for Best Legacy Brand, Top 10 Customer Service Winner, Top 10 Fastest-Growing Chain and Top Disruptor from Nation’s Restaurant News. Franchise Times has called Black Bear Diner one of the “smartest-growing brands” in the country. The company is a disruptor in the family-dining segment for its growth and performance and will continue to focus on serving home-style comfort food classics and bringing personal service back to the dining industry as the brand continues to execute its expansion plan.

Media Contact:

Madison McGillicuddy

203-682-8269

Madison.McGillicuddy@icrinc.com

