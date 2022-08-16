Black Bear Diner Announces Opening in McAllen, Texas

Family-friendly restaurant company continues to execute its strategic expansion in the Lone Star State

Redding, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Black Bear Diner , the one-of-a-kind, bear-themed dining concept offering a family-friendly atmosphere and classic, home-style comfort food, announced today that is has opened the doors to its newest location in McAllen, Texas at 600 West Expressway 83. McAllen marks the brand’s 11th Texas-based diner and second opening in the state this year, following the Black Bear Diner’s opening in Pasadena this past April, and reflects the next step in the company’s statewide expansion plans.

The new diner is open daily from 6am – 10pm and has over 5,200 square feet, seating up to 155 indoor dining guests. This is the third Black Bear Diner location to incorporate updated building features that focus on supporting off-premise business, which includes a vestibule that has a separate pick-up window to accommodate takeout orders and third-party drivers. The modified store layout preserves guests’ great dine-in experience while streamlining the processes for increased off-premise business.

“We are delighted to expand our presence into the southernmost part of the state, and the opening of our McAllen diner is a significant step for Black Bear Diner as we continue to execute our development plans in Texas,” said Anita Adams, CEO of Black Bear Diner. “The local Texan communities have been very welcoming, and we look forward to bringing our home-style comfort food to even more guests across the state later this year.”

In addition to the McAllen opening, Black Bear Diner’s Texas expansion plan is supported by a strong pipeline of upcoming diner openings, including new corporate owned locations set to open in San Antonio on Military Drive, Mesquite, and Harker Heights. The family-friendly restaurant brand is also expected to open locations in Amarillo, San Antonio on Ackerman Rd, and El Paso in conjunction with its franchising partners. Black Bear Diner aims to have all seven Texas locations in operation by the end of 2022. Beyond Texas, Black Bear Diner plans to open two locations in California, one diner in Arizona, and one restaurant in Utah before the end of 2022, bringing the total anticipated openings in 2022 to 14.

For more details on Black Bear Diner franchise opportunities visit www.blackbeardinerfranchise.com and for more information on Black Bear Diner and its menu offerings visit www.blackbeardiner.com .

About Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner is one of the fastest-growing franchises in the country. Founded in 1995 by Bruce Dean and Bob Manley in Mt. Shasta, California, Black Bear Diner brings home-style comfort food classics and personal service to the dining experience. The quickly growing family dining concept, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, offers a vast, enticing menu anchored in hearty portions and excellent value, with service rooted in genuine hospitality.

The franchise now operates 147 locations in 14 states and growing. Black Bear Diner has been consistently recognized for its significant growth and outstanding performance – Winner of FSR Magazine’s 2021 Reader’s Choice Award for Best Legacy Brand, Top 10 Customer Service Winner, Top 10 Fastest-Growing Chain and Top Disruptor from Nation’s Restaurant News. Franchise Times has called Black Bear Diner one of the “smartest-growing brands” in the country. The company is a disruptor in the family-dining segment for its growth and performance and will continue to focus on serving home-style comfort food classics and bringing personal service back to the dining industry as the brand continues to execute its expansion plan.

