Black Bear Diner Announces Major Expansion: Twelve New Locations

New Corporate and Franchise Units Mark Rapid Expansion; Black Bear Diner Continues to Grow East of the Rockies
Redding, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Black Bear Diner, the fast-growing, family dining concept that offers a one-of-a-kind experience and home-style comfort food classics in a friendly, bear-themed atmosphere, today at the national Restaurant Leadership Conference in Phoenix announced twelve new restaurants in California, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.
The announcement comes only shortly after Black Bear Diner’s entrance into Oklahoma and Texas earlier this year, and marks the brand’s first restaurants in Missouri. Black Bear Diner opened its newest location in Katy, Texas last month.
Details of the new units are as follows:
“Our entrances into Oklahoma and Texas couldn’t have been more successful, and we are so grateful for the warm welcomes we have received in both states,” said Black Bear Diner Co-Founder and CEO Bruce Dean. “We love bringing our home-styled comfort classics to new and regular guests alike, and more importantly, becoming a true partner to our local communities. We look forward to bringing the Black Bear Diner style of hospitality and food to more guests as we continue to execute our growth plan.”
Frequently recognized as one of the country’s fastest-growing franchises and a “disruptor” in the family-dining segment, Black Bear Diner has been acknowledged for its growth and performance, especially compared to numerous competitive brands. Black Bear Diner now operates in 10 states, and the company’s strategic plans call for further expansion east of the Rocky Mountains. Black Bear Diner opened 21 units in 2017.
For more information on Black Bear Diner and its menu offering visit www.blackbeardiner.com.
About Black Bear Diner
Founded in Mt. Shasta, Calif., in 1995, Black Bear Diner was born from a desire to bring home-style comfort food classics and personal service back to the dining experience. The family dining concept offers a vast menu anchored on hearty portions and excellent value. The franchise has grown to 109 locations in 10 western states. Black Bear Diner is consistently ranked by restaurant industry observers as one of the smartest growing brands. For a full menu and additional information, please visit blackbeardiner.com.
Media Contact:
Tim Streeb, ICR
646-277-1200
BlackBearDiner@icrinc.com
