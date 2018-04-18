Black Bear Diner Announces Major Expansion: Twelve New Locations

New Corporate and Franchise Units Mark Rapid Expansion; Black Bear Diner Continues to Grow East of the Rockies

Redding, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Black Bear Diner, the fast-growing, family dining concept that offers a one-of-a-kind experience and home-style comfort food classics in a friendly, bear-themed atmosphere, today at the national Restaurant Leadership Conference in Phoenix announced twelve new restaurants in California, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

The announcement comes only shortly after Black Bear Diner’s entrance into Oklahoma and Texas earlier this year, and marks the brand’s first restaurants in Missouri. Black Bear Diner opened its newest location in Katy, Texas last month.

Details of the new units are as follows:

California: Black Bear Diner has signed a multi-unit franchise agreement to open six restaurants around the Inland Empire area over the next six years, working with a highly experienced, multi-brand operator.

Missouri: Black Bear Diner has signed an area development agreement to introduce the brand to Missouri, beginning in St. Louis and St. Charles Counties. The agreement calls for three new units to be opened over the next three years, with the first location to be opened this year.

Oklahoma: Black Bear Diner plans to open at least two new company units in Oklahoma, in Tulsa and Quail Springs. The Quail Springs restaurant is located at 3015 W. Memorial Road and scheduled to open on April 23. Black Bear Diner’s new Tulsa restaurant is located at 9026 E. 71st St. and will open in August.

Texas: Located at 9510 FM 1960 Bypass in Humble, this company owned unit will be Black Bear Diner’s second location in Texas. The restaurant is scheduled to open this summer.

“Our entrances into Oklahoma and Texas couldn’t have been more successful, and we are so grateful for the warm welcomes we have received in both states,” said Black Bear Diner Co-Founder and CEO Bruce Dean. “We love bringing our home-styled comfort classics to new and regular guests alike, and more importantly, becoming a true partner to our local communities. We look forward to bringing the Black Bear Diner style of hospitality and food to more guests as we continue to execute our growth plan.”

Frequently recognized as one of the country’s fastest-growing franchises and a “disruptor” in the family-dining segment, Black Bear Diner has been acknowledged for its growth and performance, especially compared to numerous competitive brands. Black Bear Diner now operates in 10 states, and the company’s strategic plans call for further expansion east of the Rocky Mountains. Black Bear Diner opened 21 units in 2017.

For more information on Black Bear Diner and its menu offering visit www.blackbeardiner.com.

About Black Bear Diner

Founded in Mt. Shasta, Calif., in 1995, Black Bear Diner was born from a desire to bring home-style comfort food classics and personal service back to the dining experience. The family dining concept offers a vast menu anchored on hearty portions and excellent value. The franchise has grown to 109 locations in 10 western states. Black Bear Diner is consistently ranked by restaurant industry observers as one of the smartest growing brands. For a full menu and additional information, please visit blackbeardiner.com.

