Black Bear Diner and Postmates Partner to Launch On-Demand Delivery

Redding, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Black Bear Diner, the fast-growing family dining concept offering a one-of-a-kind, family-friendly experience and Postmates, the leader in enabling customers to have anything delivered on-demand, announced a partnership to bring Black Bear Diner’s home-style comfort food classics direct to customers’ doorsteps. The delivery will be available to customers in select Black Bear Diner markets where Postmates operates.

“We are always keeping our guests top-of-mind, whether that’s through hospitality and a welcoming atmosphere in our restaurants or by making sure our delicious food is available conveniently through premium delivery. This partnership with Postmates will make it even easier for our customers to enjoy our delicious food at home,” said Bruce Dean, co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Black Bear Diner. “As one of the fastest growing franchises in the country, delivery is an important extension of our growth and we are looking forward to extending to our guests Postmates’ premium on-demand delivery experience.”

“We are happy to add Black Bear Diner to our extensive list of partners and bring the popular restaurant’s home-style food to customers at home,” said Dan Mosher, SVP, Merchant Lead at Postmates. “We want to give our customers the most choices of any delivery platform so they have the power to have anything delivered, like Black Bear Diner, on demand.”

Black Bear Diner has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing franchises in the country, offering everything from Housemade Meatloaf and Huevos Rancheros to Banana Cream Pie. The company has also been acknowledged as a disruptor in the family-dining segment for its growth and performance and will continue to focus on serving home-style comfort food classics as the brand continues to expand.

Postmates is the leader in offering the most choices in on-demand delivery from more than 500,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, as well as traditional retailers. The company now operates in about 3,500 cities and has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, serving 70 of the top 100 restaurants in the US.

To order from participating Black Bear Diners, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android. Customers can always get free delivery when they subscribe to Postmates’ subscription service, Postmates Unlimited, at only $7.99 per month, when paid annually.

To get more information about being a merchant on the Postmates platform, please visit https://postmates.com/partner.

About Black Bear Diner

Founded in Mt. Shasta, Calif., in 1995, Black Bear Diner brings home-style comfort food classics and personal service to the dining experience. The quickly growing family dining concept, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, offers a vast, enticing menu anchored in hearty portions and excellent value, with service rooted in genuine hospitality. The franchise now operates 131 locations in 13 states and growing. Black Bear Diner has been consistently recognized for its significant growth and outstanding performance. The company has been recognized as a Top 10 Customer Service Winner, a Top 10 Fastest-Growing Chain and a Top Disruptor from Nation’s Restaurant News. Franchise Times has called Black Bear Diner one of the “smartest-growing brands” in the country. For a full menu and additional information, please visit blackbeardiner.com.

About Postmates

Postmates helps people unlock the best of their cities – and their lives, with the leading on-demand “anything” network. Launched in 2011,Postmates led the on-demand delivery movement in the U.S. by offering delivery from restaurants and stores previously only available offline. The company now operates in nearly 3,500 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party. Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than800 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com.

