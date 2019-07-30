Black Bear Diner Adds First Chief People Officer, Tammy Johns, to Executive Team

Johns will lead overall people strategy, including training and talent acquisition, in Black Bear Diner’s high-growth environment

Redding, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Black Bear Diner, the fast-growing, family dining concept that offers a one-of-a-kind experience and home-style comfort food classics in a friendly, bear-themed atmosphere, has announced that Human Resources (HR) executive Tammy Johns has joined the company as its first Chief People Officer (CPO). Johns will report directly to Black Bear Diner President and Chief Financial Officer Anita Adams.

“We’re excited for the depth of experience and leadership that Tammy brings to Black Bear Diner as we execute against our accelerated growth plans,” said Adams. “I look forward to the impact she will have on our organization as we continue to build out a best in class leadership team.”

As part of an ongoing commitment to attracting the best talent possible, Johns will ensure Black Bear Diner’s people-first culture remains top of mind as the company continues a period of high growth and expansion to new markets.

“I am very excited to join the team of dedicated team members and franchisees at Black Bear Diner,” said Johns. “The people-first culture at Black Bear Diner is an environment that fits my philosophy of happy employees, happy guests! I am honored to work with this team of executives to foster unit growth while ensuring a best-in-class people culture. You really cannot have one without the other.”

Johns joins Black Bear Diner with more than 25 years of proven success in strategic HR management, all of which have been in the restaurant industry. She was previously Chief People Officer for quick-service burger chain Farmer Boys Foods, Inc. Prior to that, Johns led the people strategy for Lemonade Restaurant Group as the Vice President of Human Resources, as well as at two franchise holding companies, which owned a large number of Burger King restaurants and various TGI Fridays (SRAC Holdings I, Inc.) and Chili’s Grill & Bar locations (Snowstate Restaurant Corporation).

Black Bear Diner has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing franchises in the country, with 12 units already opened in 2019 and an additional eight units scheduled to open by year’s end. The company has also been acknowledged as a disruptor in the family-dining segment for its growth and performance, and will continue to focus on serving home-style comfort food classics as the brand continues to execute its expansion plan.

About Black Bear Diner

Founded in Mt. Shasta, Calif., in 1995, Black Bear Diner brings home-style comfort food classics and personal service to the dining experience. The quickly growing family dining concept, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, offers a vast, enticing menu anchored in hearty portions and excellent value, with service rooted in genuine hospitality. The franchise now operates 131 locations in 13 states and growing. Black Bear Diner has been consistently recognized for its significant growth and outstanding performance. The company has been recognized as a Top 10 Customer Service Winner, a Top 10 Fastest-Growing Chain and a Top Disruptor from Nation’s Restaurant News. Franchise Times has called Black Bear Diner one of the “smartest-growing brands” in the country. For a full menu and additional information, please visit blackbeardiner.com.

