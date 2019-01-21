Black bean soup, shrimp is a whole meal in a bowl

Hearty black bean soup becomes a welcoming dinner. With the addition of shrimp and rice, it's a whole meal in a bowl. Best of all it takes only 20 minutes start to finish. Soups are great family fare, but usually take too long to make for a midweek meal. This quick one fits the bill.

Black beans are becoming popular as we discover that they taste great and are packed with fiber and protein, about 15 grams per cup. This is the type of meal you can make without a trip to the supermarket. Keep canned beans, any type can be used, frozen shrimp, canned tomatoes, chicken broth and rice on hand. Also keep frozen diced onion and minced bottled garlic on hand for many other recipes.

Helpful Hints:

- Any type of canned tomatoes can be used.

- Brown rice can be substituted for white rice.

- Hot pepper sauce is added at the end. The heat is up to you.

- 4 crushed garlic cloves can be used instead of minced garlic.

Countdown:

- Saute shrimp.

- Cook remaining ingredients.

Shopping List:

To buy: olive oil spray, 3/4 pound peeled shrimp, 1 can reduced-sodium black beans, 1 can diced no-salt added tomatoes, 1 bottle ground cumin, 1 can low-sodium chicken broth, 1 bottle hot pepper sauce, 1 package frozen diced onion, 1 container minced garlic and 1 bunch cilantro (optional).

Staples: long-grain white rice, salt and black peppercorns.

___

BLACK BEAN SOUP AND SHRIMP

Olive oil spray

3/4 pound peeled shrimp

1 cup frozen chopped onion

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 cups rinsed and drained reduced-sodium canned black beans

1 cup drained canned no-salt added diced tomatoes

2 cups fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth

1/4 cup long-grain white rice

1 teaspoon ground cumin

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Several drops hot pepper sauce

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro (optional)

Heat a large saucepan over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add shrimp and saute 2 minutes, turning after one minute, or until they turn pink. Remove to a plate. Add the onion and saute 2 minutes. Add the garlic and continue to cook 1 minute. Add the black beans, tomatoes, chicken broth and rice. Bring to a boil and cook 10 minutes or until rice is cooked through. Add cumin, salt and black pepper to taste. Return shrimp to soup for a few seconds to warm through. Add hot pepper sauce or place on the table for each person to add. Serve in large soup bowls and, if using cilantro, sprinkle on top.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 548 calories (7 percent from fat), 4.5 g fat (0.6 g saturated, 1.8 g monounsaturated), 276 mg cholesterol, 57.7 g protein, 73.9 g carbohydrates, 20.9 g fiber, 503 mg sodium.

___

(Linda Gassenheimer is an author of over 30 cookbooks. Her newest is "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Find her on Facebook (@FoodNewsandViews) and Twitter (@LGassenheimer), and listen to her podcasts at www.880thebiz.com.)

