BJ’s Restaurants And DoorDash Partner To Celebrate National Deep Dish Pizza Day On April 5 With 30,000 Free Mini Pizzas

Thousands of Pizza Lovers to Receive a Free Mini Cheese or Pepperoni Deep Dish Pizza Delivered to Their Doorstep By DoorDash

Huntington Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has partnered with DoorDash, the technology company connecting customers with the best local restaurants through door-to-door delivery, to bring customers 30,000 free Mini Cheese or Pepperoni Deep Dish Pizzas on Thursday, April 5, 2018, in celebration of National Deep Dish Pizza Day. Known for its Southern California twist on Chicago-style deep dish pizza, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse will offer guests the opportunity to enjoy the complimentary mini deep dish pizzas via free delivery through DoorDash by using promo code DEEPDISH at checkout*. Following April 5, DoorDash will offer a free week of delivery on all orders from BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse from April 6 to April 12, 2018**; no promotion code needed.

“We are so pleased to partner with DoorDash to celebrate National Deep Dish Pizza Day,” said Greg Trojan, Chief Executive Officer of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. “Not only will this help spread word about the convenience of delivering our wide selection of food and beverage options, it gives us the opportunity to treat our loyal fans and new guests to one of our most popular menu items.”

By ordering BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse through DoorDash on mobile app or web on April 5, guests will receive a free mini deep dish pizza from participating restaurants in cities across the country. Guests may visit DoorDash to see whether the BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse in their area is participating. To learn more about the giveaway, visit www.doordash.com.

BJ’s extensive and innovative menu features over 120 menu items that offer something for everyone, including its award-winning, signature deep dish pizza and world-famous Pizookie® dessert. To order BJ’s delivery through DoorDash, visit https://www.doordash.com/bjs or download the DoorDash app for Android or iOS.

* FREE PIZZA & DELIVERY PROMOTIONAL TERMS:

Offer valid for up to one (1) mini deep dish cheese pizza or mini deep dish pepperoni pizza per order, valued up to $13.75 each, from participating BJ’s Restaurants and Brewhouse locations. Supplies limited to 30,000 pizzas and may vary by restaurant. Offer only valid on BJ’s orders placed on 4/5/18 between 9am to 9pm local time. Surge fees, small order fees, taxes, and gratuity may still apply to the order. No minimum subtotal required. Offer will automatically apply when “DEEPDISH” code is input at checkout. Guests must have a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. Valid only on DoorDash.com or on the DoorDash app, and within DoorDash’s delivery zones in the United States. Deliveries subject to supplies and availability. Cannot be combined with other offers or promo codes. Offer cannot be used retroactively for prior purchase. Non-transferrable. Offer has no cash value. DoorDash reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Void where restricted or prohibited by law. DoorDash’s computer is the official date/time keeping device for this offer.

** FREE DELIVERY DETAILS:

Offer valid only at participating BJ’s Restaurants and Brewhouse. Subtotal of $10 or more required. Only applies between 4/5/18 and 4/12/18 during DoorDash’s normal operating hours applicable to applicable location, within DoorDash’s delivery zones. No promo code required to redeem; offer will automatically apply at checkout. One redemption per person. Deliveries subject to availability. Service fees, surge fees, small order fees, taxes, and gratuity may still apply to the order. Customers must have a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. Valid only on DoorDash.com or on the DoorDash app. Offer cannot be combined with other offers or promo codes. Offer may not be sold, copied, modified, or transferred. Offer has no cash value. No adjustments to previous purchases. DoorDash reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Void where restricted or prohibited by law. DoorDash’s computer is the official date/time keeping device for this offer.

For more information about BJ’s Restaurants please visit: www.BJsRestaurants.com

Fan us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BJsRestaurants

Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/bjsrestaurants

Follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/bjsrestaurants

About BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. currently owns and operates 198 casual dining restaurants under the BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse®, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery®, BJ’s Pizza & Grill® and BJ’s Grill® brand names. BJ’s Restaurants offer an innovative and broad menu featuring award-winning, signature deep dish pizza complemented with generously portioned salads, appetizers, sandwiches, soups, pastas, entrees and desserts, including the Pizookie® dessert. Quality, flavor, value, moderate prices and sincere service remain distinct attributes of the BJ’s experience. All restaurants feature BJ’s critically acclaimed proprietary craft beers, which are produced at several of the Company’s Restaurant & Brewery locations, its two brewpubs in Texas and by independent third-party craft brewers.

The Company’s restaurants are located in the 28 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Michigan Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Visit BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. on the Web at http://www.bjsrestaurants.com for locations and additional information.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 600 cities across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

Media Contacts:

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Lauren Collins

714-500-2451

lcollins@bjsrestaurants.com

DoorDash

Becky Sosnov

Becky@doordash.com

Murphy O’Brien Public Relations

MJ Salcido

310-586-7120

msalcido@murphyobrien.com