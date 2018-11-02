BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse Thanks Current And Retired Military Through The Month Of November With Free Entrees On Veterans Day And The “Buy A Hero A Pizookie” Program

Huntington Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) This Veterans Day, BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) invites all current and retired military to enjoy a free entree as a thank you for their service. Plus, for the entire month, our military heroes can enjoy a free Pizookie® donated by BJ’s, Dr Pepper and our guests (while supplies last).

On Veterans Day (Sunday, November 11), all service members can enjoy a complimentary entree up to $12.95, plus a free Dr Pepper beverage, by presenting a military ID or proof of service at any BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse nationwide. Offer is valid on Sunday, November 11, for dine-in guests only at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse locations and is limited to one entree and Dr Pepper beverage per person.

In addition, beginning November 1 and throughout the month, current and retired military can reserve a free Pizookie® as part of the restaurant’s “Buy a Hero a Pizookie” program. Guests who would like to honor these heroes can contribute $1 or more on their restaurant bill to the program. With a contribution of $1 of more, guests will receive a bounce-back coupon for a FREE Pizookie® with any food purchase of $9.95 valid through 12/31/18. To get the fund started, BJ’s and Dr Pepper are contributing 11,000 free Pizookies® for our military heroes.

To claim a free BJ’s Pizookie®, current or retired military can visit https://www.bjsrestaurants.com/heropizookie, November 1 through November 30, while supplies last. Once they claim their Free Pizookie®, the offer is emailed and valid for 72 hours. Pizookies® that are unclaimed after 72 hours will be released back into the fund. After November 30, all remaining funds donated to the “Buy a Hero a Pizookie” program will be donated to a military charity of BJ’s choice.

“Each year, we are honored to celebrate our military service members on Veterans Day. Over the last couple of years, we have wanted to step it up and do more, with the help of our guests, to honor our great servicemen and servicewomen for the entire month,” said Kevin Mayer, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. “We, along with our partners at Dr Pepper, see it as our pleasure to celebrate and serve our country’s dedicated heroes.”

For a complete list of BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse® locations and additional information regarding the Veterans Day offers, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.

About BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (“BJ’s”) is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu with over 120 offerings where craft matters. BJ’s broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ’s EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ’s has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ’s award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ’s experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ’s owns and operates 201 casual dining restaurants under the BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse®, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery®, BJ’s Pizza & Grill® and BJ’s Grill® brand names. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. BJ’s restaurants are located in 27 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. For more BJ’s information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.

