Bixi Beer's Restaurant Week debut shows the brewery has stellar food as well

Bixi Beer only recently cracked the doors to its new space on the edge of Logan Square, so this year marked its debut on the Chicago Restaurant Week roster.

The brews are the main boast here, of course — and they are delicious — but the brewpub’s food menu is also a thoughtful product, featuring a lineup of creative items that are steeped in eastern Asian flavors and still feel at home in a place where you sit and drink beer.

Almost everything on Bixi’s Restaurant Week dinner menu — two appetizers, three entrees and two desserts — was pulled from its regular dinner menu, so while you can enjoy a discount with the CRW menu, it only offers one item unique to the event, a dessert.

In terms of suds, guests can add beer pairings curated for each dish. Pairings come in $8 half- and $15 full-pours, all brewed on-site. The food menu is obviously the main attraction for CRW, but the beer pairings are thoughtful and revealing — not novel or overdone. Even the beer-averse should consider the half-pours, particularly the Shifties lager with puffed jasmine rice and the Train of Thought coffee imperial stout.

The starter options were a Brussels sprout salad with pears and malted squash topped with a miso vinaigrette, and about a pound of steamed black mussels with basil in a red curry broth. Both proved to be solid starters with sizable portions.

The salad was particularly hearty. The deep malt flavors of the squash accentuated the dense sprouts, and while the vinaigrette helped to offset some of the heavy savory flavor, the pears ultimately provided the necessary sweet, acidic counter.

With the basil and the curry broth, the mussels were bright and herbaceous, but the fatty broth managed to keep those notes in check. Fresh, crusty bread — a necessity — arrived alongside the shellfish.

We chose the pork belly adobo and the yibin-style belt noodles as entrees, electing to skip the chicken gong bao. Both were quite good. The pork, sliced from bottom-to-top, forced you to cut through a crispy top layer, delicious with adobo flavor and a textural contrast to the rest of the slice-with-a-spoon soft pork. Along with the charred Chinese broccoli and bed of rice, this felt comfortingly familiar.

The belt noodles, made in-house, are delicious, boasting a soft and chewy texture that rivals some Chinatown spots. Diners stir up the hot noodles with bok choy, pickled ya cai and Sichuan spice. The combination of starch, fermentation and heat is a delight, although I was feeling the Sichuan spice by the time the bowl was empty.

For dessert, skip the cookie plate. It’s the only item not on Bixi’s regular menu, but the dry, disappointing cookies don’t make it a draw.

Instead, opt for the shiso chiffon cake, a lychee mousse atop a thin cherry/yuzu gelee atop the chiffon layer. The cake itself is only lightly sweet and has an impressive, even light texture. The rosewater shiso glaze, drizzled across the cake and the plate, gives the dish a fitting sweet-and-citrusy punctuation and makes it a refreshing finisher. The flavor profile might be unfamiliar for some, as it’s not a super-sweet, decadent dessert.

Bixi’s CRW menu will help your wallet, for sure, but given the dessert options, you might prefer to order the apps or entrees a la carte, and put your leftover pennies toward some of the brewery’s stellar suds.

2515 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-904-7368, bixi.beer

Chicago Restaurant Week runs through Feb. 12. For participating restaurants, menus and online reservations, go to choosechicago.com.

