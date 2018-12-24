Bitter bakers say holiday cookies are crumbling because of Hershey's 'sloppy Kisses'

Bakers carrying spatulas have stormed social media to complain that the Hershey's Kisses they bought this holiday season are missing those iconic pointy tips.

Kitchen denizens are hotter than an oven set at 350 degrees, sobbing about ruined Christmas cookies.

"WHY ARE THERE NO TIPS ON HERSHEY KISSES!?!? WHAT IS HAPPENING?!?!" one person tweeted directly at Hershey's.

"As troubling as the world can appear these days, with the foundation of civil society seemingly crumbling, there are certain safeguards that reassure us not everything is changing for the worse," writes Grub Street, the food blog of New York magazine.

"Maybe there is still hope in this world, these totems of consistency appear to say. We can finally rid ourselves of that delusion, because now we can't even count on Hershey's Kisses anymore."

Hershey's, based in Hershey, Pa., couldn't even tweet out a happy holiday greeting without getting slammed by disgruntled bakers.

"What is going on with the tips of your kisses? It made my Christmas cookies look like I took a nip out of the kiss on top," tweeted one baker. "I guess I can't be passing my cookies out because they look so sad. It is rather sad that the tips are missing from your Christmas wish above!! What gives?"

The Facebook group of the Wedding Cookie Table Community alerted Hershey's to the problem, Jeff Beckman, director of corporate communications for The Hershey Company, said in a written statement to the Lebanon Daily News in Pennsylvania.

"We appreciate their love of the brand and taking the time to bring the appearance of our iconic Hershey's Kisses to our attention," he said.

But, he couldn't explain what made the tips go missing. Photos posted on social media show some tips look jaggedly broken off, others look smoothly snipped off.

""We are looking at the issue now," Beckman said in his statement to the newspaper. "We understand that bakers' expectations are high for an iconic brand that is more than 100 years old because they are proud of their desserts."

The company has responded to complaints on Twitter with similar words, but they appear to have done little to appease.

The first complaint posted on the baking group's Facebook page came on Dec. 9, inciting a holiday roll call.

Mine were OK.

Mine were broken off.

"When Business Insider purchased a bag of holiday Hershey's Kisses at a CVS store in New York City on Wednesday, we discovered that every candy we unwrapped had a broken tip," the business publication wrote this week.

(This reporter bought two bags of kisses at a grocery store in Kansas last week, and all the tips were intact.)

Whatever went wrong, it was too late to fix it in time to save Christmas, wrote Julianne Snyder, a member of the Wedding Cookie group, who bought a bag of kisses on Wednesday to see what all the fuss was about.

And yep, all the kisses in that bag were missing.

So she's given Hershey's the kiss-off.

"I am disappointed that Hershey has not provided a reason for the sloppy kisses and has not indicated when it will be corrected. However, the reason for the missing tips is moot at this time, being that it is so close to Christmas," Snyder wrote.

"As for me, I come from a long line of proud chocoholics of Pittsburgh, and I refuse to debase my art using the now inferior Hershey Kisses. I will be trying out both the milk chocolate AND the semisweet Wilbur Buds in my peanut butter blossoms this year. Ready, set, BAKE!"

