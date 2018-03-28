Bistro Campagne launches monthly chef dinners

Bistro Campagne (4518 N. Lincoln Ave.) is launching a series of themed chef dinners on the last Thursday of every month.

There is room for no more than 12 guests at each seating (6 and 8 p.m.). The price for the three-course menus is $85 (tax and tip additional).

The first Chef’s Dinner at The Bar will take place this week, and because these dinners were announced to Bistro Campagne customers first, Thursday’s French-Japanese menu is virtually sold out (there might still be room for two guests).

The dinners will consist of dishes not on Bistro Campagne’s regular menu. This week’s event, for example, will begin with a nigiri amuse, followed by scallops with ponzu aioli, wagyu beef seared on hot rocks, and matcha gateau.

There’s plenty of room at the April 26 dinner, which will feature a French Polynesian menu.

Reservations must be made by phone (773-271-6100) and secured with a credit card. Even-numbered parties only.

