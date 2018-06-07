Bison, tuna steak burgers and more on menu at Winter Park Village's new Hangry Bison

Good luck finding regular old ground beef on the menu at Winter Park Village’s new Hangry Bison restaurant.

Sure, there’s bison, spicy Italian sausage and even the meatless Impossible burger, but owner Joe Liguori said he wanted something a bit more sophisticated for his new eatery. The new restaurant combines a menu for burgers, spirits and beer.

“I started with a salmon burger and it just grew to seven other kinds of protein,” Liguori said. “I wanted to give people the chance to make the exact burger that would fit their flavor preference and give them everything they wanted to do it.”

The closest they have to a ground-beef burger is ground beef short rib, he said.

Hangry Bison is taking the place of Firefly, a restaurant Joe Ligouri bought two years ago. Ligouri is the owner of Pizzeria Valdiano just across the street. He also started Ricciardi’s Italian Table in The Villages.

After running Italian cuisine restaurants, Liguori said he was looking for a more progressive restaurant. After a project near downtown fell apart, he inquired with the owner of Firefly.

The new Hangry Bison, he said, sells a mix of appetizers, and burgers, as well as the meats and fish served on a bed of greens.

Burgers are customizable and also available are specialty burgers, such as the Sockeye, a salmon burger with honey mustard, swiss cheese and a balsamic reduction on a brioche bun. Burgers range in price from $10 to $16.

