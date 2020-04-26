Bishop Antonio Palmer and an Odenton church have a response to the coronavirus pandemic: service

April 26, 2020From www.baltimoresun.com
Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun
Bishop Antonio Palmer had one driving thought as the coronavirus pandemic began to consume day-to-day life in Maryland. How could his church, Kingdom Celebration Center in Odenton, align its priorities to help people where their needs were most intense? Palmer, in consultation with his wife and fellow pastor, Barbara — “the brains behind all that is happening,” in his words — settled on two chief lines of service: childcare and food distribution.