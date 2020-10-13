Biscuit Belly Launches National Franchise Program

Emerging Southern-Comfort Fast Casual Concept to Expand Its National Footprint

Louisville, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Biscuit Belly , a chef-driven, innovative fast casual breakfast and brunch concept, today announced the launch of its national franchise program to expand the brand in select markets. The brainchild of pharmacist turned restauranteur, Chad Coulter, Biscuit Belly currently operates three locations throughout Louisville, KY and is looking to grow to 20-25 units in 2021. The brand has built a strong following in its home market of Louisville, KY. The company is poised for tremendous growth due to its strong unit-level economics, high quality ingredients, and best in class leadership. Leading the brand’s franchising efforts alongside Coulter is QSR industry veteran, Chuck Schnatter, who helped grow Papa John’s to over 4,000 units.

“Ever since we opened the first Biscuit Belly in 2019, we’ve been blown away by the success and knew we had something special. With lines wrapped around the block and a loyal stream of social media followers, Biscuit Belly has grown into something bigger than we ever could have imagined,” said Chad Coulter, founder and CEO of Biscuit Belly. “We’ve built a really great team to support our franchising launch including industry legend, Chuck Schnatter, who will provide top-notch franchisee support. Biscuit Belly prides itself on creating an inclusive environment where southern hospitality reigns supreme and we look forward to spreading that same hospitality across the country.”

Biscuit Belly serves breakfast and brunch seven days a week and features a hearty selection of mouth-watering scratch-made biscuit sandwiches, unique breakfast cocktails and other southern breakfast fare – with a twist. Every dish is made-to-order including house-smoked meats and vegetarian and gluten-free options. The design of each location reflects the brand’s upbeat and bright atmosphere which is inspired by their southern roots.

As a Georgia native, Coulter, grew up eating at mom-and-pop restaurants where he developed his love for scratch-made biscuits and southern breakfast fare. After attending the University of Georgia, he began his short and successful career as a pharmacist, eventually venturing into the hospitality industry. A serial entrepreneur at heart, Coulter and his wife Lauren, became franchisees of several paint and sip locations and developed one of the first wine bars in the Louisville area, LouVino, which has grown into five locations throughout Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. Chad and his Culinary Director, Tavis Rockwell, played around with the idea of opening a biscuit concept since opening the first LouVino. In 2019, the first Biscuit Belly was born after months of meticulous menu, branding and concept development.

Biscuit Belly is currently seeking experienced multi-unit operators who possess similar values in line with the culture of the brand and are community-minded to become a part of the best-in-class better biscuit concept and develop franchise territories in new markets throughout the Midwest and Southern regions. For more information on Biscuit Belly franchise opportunities, please contact Lauren.Coulter@biscuit-belly.com or visit www.biscuitbellyfranchise.com .

About Biscuit Belly

Founded by Chad Coulter in 2019, Biscuit Belly is a chef-driven, innovative fast casual breakfast and brunch concept featuring a hearty selection of scratch-made biscuit sandwiches, unique breakfast cocktails and other southern breakfast fare – with a twist. With three locations throughout Louisville, Kentucky the emerging brand has cultivated a huge following of loyal fans who swear by their “Damn Good Biscuits.” Visit http://www.biscuit-belly.com for additional information.

Contact:

Shannon O’Reilly

Fish Consulting

soreilly@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150

The post Biscuit Belly Launches National Franchise Program first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.