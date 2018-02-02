Birthright Brewing Co. brings craft beer, excitement to Nazareth

Beer and excitement are flowing in downtown Nazareth as the borough welcomes a craft brew pub to its Main Street.

Birthright Brewing Company opened 4 p.m. Thursday in the former Nazareth Run Inn space at 57 S. Main St.

Husband and wife co-owners Wayne and Shanna Milford, of Lower Nazareth Township, and their business partner, Mike Dailey, of Forks Township, overhauled the space to include polished concrete flooring, natural wood and corrugated metal accents and a kitchen — complete with a wood-fired oven.

The team also made tables by attaining large saw blades from a Kutztown-area saw mill, sanding them down and attaching them to bourbon barrels.

In March, an additional seating area is expected to be complete in adjacent space that once housed Nazareth Furniture, said Wayne, who serves as brew master.

The additional space, featuring a mix of high- and low-top tables, will bring the brew pub’s total seating capacity to around 100. It will feature an interior connection to the main room housing the bar and brewing area.

“We’re going to have a five-barrel brewing system,” said Wayne, who is temporarily brewing off-site until the business’ equipment arrives at the end of the month. “We wanted that kind of system because we want to have a constant turnover of beer. We’re brewing for the community and are aiming to give them a lot of variety.”

Opening with six beers, Birthright plans to expand to 10 within the next few months, Wayne said.

Opening beers include a pilsner (Localer), pale ale (Tippy Toe), IPA (Sparky), double IPA (The Constable), winter warmer (Gettin’ Close) and stout on nitro (School for School). Pours are $2 for a 4-ounce glass and $4-$7 for a pint.

The brew pub also offers a food menu, featuring dishes made primarily with local ingredients.

You’ll find selections such as salads, bratwurst sandwiches and wood-fired pizzas, including a margherita, Goin’ Commandough (house white, brussel spouts, pork belly, peppers and parmesan) and Sir Mallard Newton (fig, duck, caramelized onions and more).

On opening night, a popular selection was the margherita pizza with pepperoni from Nello’s Specialty Meats in Bushkill Township.

“Our food menu will definitely be expanding,” Wayne said. “We’re going to be doing some house-made mozzarella, house-made meatballs, chicken wings and more. We’re also going to be expanding on the pizzas and flatbreads.”

Local farmers are the inspiration behind the food and beer and the brewery and farmers will share a symbiotic relationship where business is “self-sustained via ‘The Birthright Cycle,’” according to the brewery’s website.

“We will give and trade other local farmers our spent grain for their goods such as cheese, pork, beef, etc, which is the cycle at play,” a message on the brew pub’s website reads. “We brew with the grain, give it to the farmer who feeds his livestock and then use their meat in our menu selections …We will use seasonal crops to ensure new flavors and creative menu items to follow our vision of always brewing, always growing.”

Wayne, who coaches lacrosse, basketball and football for Nazareth area youth leagues, has a degree in Intensive Brewing Science from the American Brewers Guild in Vermont.

He has more than 20 years of brewing experience, having served as brew master at Two Rivers Brewing Co. in Easton and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery in Delaware. He’s also consulted for other breweries worldwide, including Kohola Brewery in Maui and Cerveza Cancun in Cancun.

“I also opened up Urban Village Brewing Co. in Northern Liberties in Philadelphia and went to Europe to brew at breweries in Germany, Switzerland and France,” he said.

Birthright Brewing Co., which will offer brewery tours and live music within the next few months, is open 4-11 p.m. Thursdays, 4 p.m. to midnight Fridays, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Info: 610-365-2225.

