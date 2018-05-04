  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Birrieria Zaragoza tacos al pastor pop up at Sleeping Village on Sunday

From www.chicagotribune.com by Louisa Chu
Birrieria Zaragoza tacos al pastor pop up at Sleeping Village on Sunday

The return of the exceptional Zaragoza tacos al pastor must mean a sure sign of spring.

Birrieria Zaragoza will bring its wood-burning spit to the Sleeping Village patio in Avondale this Sunday.

Chef Jonathan Zaragoza will cook and carve achiote-rubbed pork shoulder, which is not on the goat-centric menu at the family restaurant in Archer Heights. The tacos al pastor, garnished with roasted tomatillo salsa, cilantro, onions, lime and the classic roasted pineapple — all on the coveted, handmade, house-made corn tortillas — will be offered at three for $10.

The Birrieria Zaragoza taco pop-up will run from 1 to 7 p.m., as part of the Sound of Spring party at Sleeping Village. A Bell’s Brewery tap takeover will feature the seasonal favorite Oberon, a wheat ale.

Free music performances will follow at 7 p.m. with the band Glass Lux from Chicago, then at 8 p.m. Flint Eastwood from Detroit.

Sleeping Village, 3734 W. Belmont Ave., 773-654-3971; www.sleeping-village.com; www.birrieriazaragoza.com

lchu@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @louisachu

The best al pastor taco in Chicago is ... »

Tricks to making note-perfect al pastor tacos at home »

'People are scared': Mexican restaurant owners on how life and business have changed since Trump's election »

Continue reading at Chicago Tribune