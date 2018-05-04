Birrieria Zaragoza tacos al pastor pop up at Sleeping Village on Sunday

The return of the exceptional Zaragoza tacos al pastor must mean a sure sign of spring.

Birrieria Zaragoza will bring its wood-burning spit to the Sleeping Village patio in Avondale this Sunday.

Chef Jonathan Zaragoza will cook and carve achiote-rubbed pork shoulder, which is not on the goat-centric menu at the family restaurant in Archer Heights. The tacos al pastor, garnished with roasted tomatillo salsa, cilantro, onions, lime and the classic roasted pineapple — all on the coveted, handmade, house-made corn tortillas — will be offered at three for $10.

The Birrieria Zaragoza taco pop-up will run from 1 to 7 p.m., as part of the Sound of Spring party at Sleeping Village. A Bell’s Brewery tap takeover will feature the seasonal favorite Oberon, a wheat ale.

Free music performances will follow at 7 p.m. with the band Glass Lux from Chicago, then at 8 p.m. Flint Eastwood from Detroit.

Sleeping Village, 3734 W. Belmont Ave., 773-654-3971; www.sleeping-village.com; www.birrieriazaragoza.com

lchu@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @louisachu

The best al pastor taco in Chicago is ... »

Tricks to making note-perfect al pastor tacos at home »

'People are scared': Mexican restaurant owners on how life and business have changed since Trump's election »