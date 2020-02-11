BIRA Announces Restaurant Sales Growth Event for Independent Restaurant Owners

Sean Potter, Executive Director of Best Independent Restaurants Association (BIRA) announced a new restaurant sales growth event will be held in Orlando in March. This BIRA free educational event is geared towards helping independent restaurant owners increase sales, profits and attract new customers.

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Sean Potter, Executive Director of Best Independent Restaurants Association (BIRA) announced today that BIRA will be holding a free restaurant sales growth seminar in Orlando, FL this March. Potter says “Our mission at BIRA is to help independent restaurant owners compete against the National Chains. We focus on helping these owners grow their business and provide tools to help them work more efficiently so they can maximize their profits.”

The upcoming BIRA restaurant event will feature BIRA Platinum Plate Award Winner Bent Hansen and special guest, Online Restaurant Marketing Expert Michael Thibault. Hansen will share his story on how he went from a struggling independent restaurant owner fighting to keep his business open to consistently generating a constant flow of customers and the proud owner of a thriving restaurant.

The BIRA restaurant event will be held on March 5th, 2020 in Orlando, FL.

Throughout 2019, Hansen spoke to packed audiences and met with dozens of independent restaurant owners around the United States to help them with their struggles. Hansen focused on how the strategies shared at the BIRA restaurant sales growth events can move them from barely surviving to thriving in a competitive industry that is constantly fluctuating.

BIRA plans to continue to hold restaurant events for independent restaurant owners throughout 2020 and will be travelling to various regions in the United States.

To register for the upcoming BIRA restaurant event in Orlando or to find an event in your area, visit www.BiraRestaurantEvents.com .

About Best Independent Restaurants Association