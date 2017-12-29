Billy Goat Tavern on Michigan Avenue closing but not for long

Three days until Jan. 1, 2018, and another restaurant is closing, but luckily, it’s only for a short stint. Billy Goat Tavern’s Michigan Avenue location is closing temporarily for infrastructure updates, according to an email management sent out Friday afternoon.

The letter reads: “We would like to inform you that starting January 2nd this location will be temporarily closed in order to perform necessary updates of the infrastructure, such as improving electrical, plumbing, and the restrooms. This work is necessary so that our customers can continue to enjoy the Tavern for many years to come! Due to the delicate nature of performing the work while preserving the historic Tavern`s look and decor we anticipate the work to be completed in 4-6 weeks by sometime in February. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you and we look forward to seeing you in a few weeks! Follow us on Facebook and twitter for updates.”

Phew. I’m not sure Chicago could handle the closing of an iconic name like Billy Goat. Its four other locations remain open in the coming weeks.

