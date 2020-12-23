  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Bill White: 20 questions for my 20th anniversary Christmas Quiz. (Do you know name of the Grinch’s dog?)

December 23, 2020 | 7:00am
From www.mcall.com
By
Bill White

Bill White: 20 Christmas trivia questions, on topics from the Magi to the Abominable Snow Monster