The BIGGEST Macaron Event of the Year Is Giving Sweets and Giving Back!

(RestaurantNews.com) A sweet event is coming your way on March 20, 2018… Macaron Day! What’s Macaron Day? It’s the biggest macaron event of the year where participating bakeries all over the country bring their communities together to spread their love of french macarons. Woops!, the largest macaron retailer in the US with 40+ locations, is heading the cause and gathering the macaron players together, including Macaron Parlour, Springfield Macarons, Hummingbird Macarons & Desserts, and many more.

Macaron Day began eight years ago and provides the opportunity for people to indulge in the deliciousness of macarons and give back to the community. This year, bakeries in cities from Houston to New York to San Diego and more will be joining in on the fun. The first 200 guests to visit their local participating bakery will get a FREE macaron, no purchase necessary. Depending on the location, there may also be promotions on discounted sweets and gifts. But the best part is that every participating location will be donating up to 20% of their sales that day to a local food bank to help fight hunger. So not only are communities coming together to share and indulge, they’re also giving back to a worthy cause.

For more information and to find local participating bakeries (or to become a participating bakery!), visit the official Macaron Day website at https://www.macaronday.us/

More on Woops!

A team of four passionate creatives (who also happened to be friends) started Woops! in New York City with macaron pop-up shops in 2012. Since then, Woops! kiosks and bakeshops have expanded nationwide. Woops! macarons are the most authentic outside of Paris and are handmade to perfection.

For more info: https://bywoops.com