BIGGBY COFFEE Announces Official Registration to Franchise in the State of New York

Lansing, MI ( RestaurantNews.com ) 250-plus unit coffee franchise BIGGBY® COFFEE has announced that as of July 2, 2021, the brand is officially registered to franchise in the state of New York. BIGGBY® COFFEE, which is centered on a culture of loving unconditionally and supporting others, is excited to bring that mission to communities across the Empire State.

The East Lansing-based franchise opened in 1995 and currently has more than 250 cafes across 10 states. Now, the brand is preparing for expansion in New York state. BIGGBY® COFFEE surpassed its Q1 goal of 30 signed franchise agreements with 27 signed franchise agreements and 10 openings recorded since April 1st as of today, and the brand is gearing up for an equally successful remainder of the year with its latest steps towards expansion.

“I am a native New Yorker, so I am thrilled to have the opportunity to spread the BIGGBY® COFFEE concept throughout New York,” said Lisa Oak, chief development officer for the brand. “By growing the brand in New York state, our goal is to help as many people as we can to build a life they love, and we can’t wait to bring that to the communities of New York.”

BIGGBY® COFFEE is every coffee-lovers dream with an assortment of coffees, teas, smoothies and lattes along with food items. The brand seeks entrepreneurs who are passionate, positive and have a drive to be leaders in their communities and in turn are rewarded with the chance to make a real difference in people’s lives.

The investment range for a BIGGBY® COFFEE franchise is $202,450 to $418,700. To learn more about franchising with BIGGBY® COFFEE, visit https://www.biggbyfranchising.com .

About BIGGBY® COFFEE

BIGGBY® COFFEE, based in East Lansing, Mich., was started with a single store on March 15, 1995. One year later, and on the cusp of opening a second location, Bob Fish and Michael McFall, on a handshake and $4,000, decided to franchise the concept. BIGGBY® COFFEE’s cultural values of Make Friends, Have Fun, B Yourself, and Share Great Coffee help coffeelovers and the coffee-curious alike benefit from a less pretentious and fun approach to the standard gourmet cafe paradigm. Besides connoisseur-worthy drinks with names like Teddy Bear® and Caramel Marvel®, BIGGBY® baristas provide a unique experience focused on brightening their customers’ day and supporting them in building a life they love. The “Big ‘B’” on the orange background caught on, and today BIGGBY® COFFEE has more than 250 cafes across 10 states. In 2018, BIGGBY® launched an Area Representative Program and currently has 17 Area Representatives in 8 states.

