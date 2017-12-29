Big Whiskey’s Wraps Up Stellar Year of Sales Growth, Franchise Expansion, and Community Givebacks

Springfield, MO (RestaurantNews.com) With new franchise deals, expanding markets, and strong sales growth, 2017 has been an eventful year for Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar®!

This past year has brought record-breaking numbers and several milestones for the Southwest Missouri-based restaurant brand. In March, Big Whiskey’s opened their first franchise location in Bentonville, AR, experiencing record-breaking sales within the first few weeks of business. Quickly following, in May, a second franchise location was opened in Kansas City to kick-off a summer of more expansion.

In June, the brand welcomed a multi-unit franchise deal in Las Vegas, with the first location confirmed on Las Vegas Boulevard! Shortly following, in August, Big Whiskey’s eagerly opened their sixth corporate store and very first free-standing location in Republic, MO, expanding their existing footprint in the Midwest.

A new campaign, “Game On” was launched in September to ring in football season. The updated branding and campaign goals set the tone for expanded seasonal marketing blitzes. It proved to be a huge success and provided an extra boost to existing sales growth ahead of the holiday season.

Franchise expansion continued this Fall with another two-store deal signed for Birmingham, AL, in September. The first Alabama and Las Vegas locations are expected to open in late 2018.

“The continued support of our loyal customers, and eagerness of new customers to welcome our brand is invaluable to us,” states company President, Austin Herschend. “We’re ending 2017 with incredible success and a clear path for continued growth heading into 2018.”

As Big Whiskey’s celebrated exciting new opportunities and sales growth, many Americans were experiencing tragedy when hurricane season hit. The company has always held a commitment to partnering with community organizations, and quickly reached out to Springfield-based Convoy of Hope, to help hurricane victims. Following a month of fundraising efforts in the aftermath of hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the brand raised $10,000 for the national disaster relief organization, Convoy of Hope, and their continued relief efforts. Throughout 2017, Big Whiskey’s has contributed over $30,000 to various community organizations and causes.

Cheer To 2018

In a casual dining market that has struggled this past year, Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar continues to trend up month over month. With multiple store openings set for 2018, that trend is expected to continue. Big Whiskey’s also aims to expand their charitable partnerships in 2018 and continue to support a variety of community causes, both in cities they serve and beyond. To learn more about becoming part of the Big Whiskey’s family and available franchising opportunities, please email franchise@bigwhiskeys.com.

