Big Whiskey’s Selects Site for First Home in Alabama

Springfield, MO (RestaurantNews.com) The site for the first of two locations has been confirmed for Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar in a new retail and entertainment development in the Birmingham, Alabama area.

Big Whiskey’s will be in good company at Stadium Trace Village, a mixed-use property that will also be home to Duluth Trading, Aldi, and additional retail, The Shoppes at Stadium Trace Village. The 44-acre development site will include the first ground-up build and new prototype design for Big Whiskey’s.

Big Whiskey’s Birmingham franchise owners, Radiant Investments LLC, recently closed on the property after several months of researching and negotiating site selection. Ahead of the property closing, the franchisees signed a deal with Springfield, Missouri-based architecture firm, BatesForum, for the first of two Alabama locations.

Big Whiskey’s president, Austin Herschend, states, “The opportunity for our brand to build a new property with our latest design, in this state-of-the-art development, is really exciting for everyone in our company. We’ve worked with BatesForum for a while on fine-tuning the design, and we’re really looking forward to partnering with the Alabama owners on this first for Big Whiskey’s.”

Big Whiskey’s recently celebrated the opening of their first Las Vegas franchise location earlier in March, setting the stage for continued momentum throughout the year. The Stadium Trace Village location is expected to be one of three confirmed franchise locations to open in 2019. For more information about Big Whiskey’s Birmingham, follow along on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/bigwhiskeys.hoover

Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar currently operates seven restaurants in Southwest Missouri, two locations in the greater Kansas City area, and two franchise locations; Bentonville, AR and Las Vegas, NV. Franchises are available across the United States. For more information on available markets and investment opportunities, please visit us at www.bigwhiskeysfranchise.com.

