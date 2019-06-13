Big Whiskey’s Raises Record Amount for Ambassadors for Children

Springfield MO (RestaurantNews.com) Celebrating their sixth year of hosting an annual May campaign for National Foster Care Month, Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar® presented a check to Ambassadors for Children for $12,770.40!

Doubling funds from last year’s campaign, this is the largest donation Big Whiskey’s has made to any single charitable organization since implementing their Community Giveback initiatives six years ago. New for this year, a partnership with Ezra Brooks Whiskey and a new whiskey cocktail, the Watermelon Whiskey, helped to boost overall fundraising with $2.00 from every featured drink sold being donated to the campaign.

Big Whiskey’s has been an “Ambassador for Children,” since May 2014 hosting fundraising campaigns every year. Since that first year, the restaurant has raised a total of $34,195 for the local charity providing support for foster families and children in Southwest Missouri. The Big Whiskey’s location on Battlefield Road in Springfield raised the most this year of the seven corporate locations with a total of $3,269.

“Each year we are blown away with the support from Big Whiskey’s! Their commitment to Ambassadors for Children has helped us meet so many needs for kids in foster care in our community. They’ve become such a valuable partner for us and we are just so grateful,” exclaims KeKe Rover, Ambassadors for Children Director.

The theme this year for Ambassadors for Children was “I Am Me,” highlighting and encouraging children in foster care to celebrate their individual talents and identities. “We want our kids to know that being in foster care doesn’t define who they are. They are uniquely themselves,” states Rover.

Anna Messer, Big Whiskey’s Operations Manager states, “We set our goal at $10,000 this year thinking we would come close with the addition of our new location in Nixa. To exceed that is super exciting for all of us! All of our staff and our customers really rallied this year for AFC making it our most successful year yet!”

For more information about Ambassadors for Children or to donate, visit their site at ambassadors4children.org.

Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar currently operates seven restaurants in Southwest Missouri and two locations in Kansas City, MO; two franchise locations, one in Bentonville, AR, and one in Las Vegas. Additional franchise locations are scheduled to open this year in Tulsa, OK, Birmingham, AL, and Jefferson City, MO. For more information on available markets and investment opportunities, please visit us at www.bigwhiskeysfranchise.com

Ambassadors for Children, an Outreach Services of the Council of Churches of the Ozarks, provides resources for foster families. All programs enhance the dignity and self-worth of foster children who have been traumatized by providing meaningful opportunities for them to realize their potential to succeed despite their past experiences. Programs include new clothing, winter coats, new shoes, bed, mattresses, formal wear, car seats, eyeglasses, and financial support to participate in extracurricular activities.

Media Contact:

Laura Head Elliott

Director of Marketing

417-581-5007

laura@bigwhiskeys.com