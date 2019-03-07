Big Whiskey’s Las Vegas Officially Open, Grand Opening Celebration Planned

Springfield, MO (RestaurantNews.com) Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar Las Vegas is ready to rock with big plans for a lively grand opening weekend celebration kicking off Friday, March 15 at the newest location in Town Square Vegas.

As construction was wrapping up, the Midwest-based restaurant concept sent a full training team to Las Vegas in early February to get prepped for opening. The Town Square Vegas location officially opened its doors on February 19 for soft opening after hosting two days of friends and family events during training.

Serving up the brand’s staple menu items like hand-cut steaks, salads, pastas, and craft burgers, the extensive menu features tastes for everyone. The popular BBQ Burger is drizzled with our signature whiskey BBQ sauce and topped with crisp onion rings, and a fan favorite, the Chicken Ranch Alfredo is tossed in a Big Whiskey’s original ranch alfredo sauce.

“Many of our recipes have been with us since the beginning,” explains Matt Caetano, Big Whiskey’s Vice President of Operations. “It’s important to us to have a good mix of original Big Whiskey’s flavors that you can’t experience anywhere else, along with current food trends.”

The Las Vegas menu also includes Vegas-inspired cocktail features with drinks exclusive to the Big Whiskey’s Las Vegas location, in addition to a kids menu and catering menu, along with gluten free and vegan options.

“Everyone in the Big Whiskey’s family is pumped for this store to be open,” states Austin Herschend, Big Whiskey’s President. “It’s been a great experience for our entire team working with the Vegas team from the beginning.”

On a weekend with plenty of reasons to celebrate, Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar Las Vegas will host their grand opening with giveaways, St. Patrick’s inspired drinks, March Madness beer specials, and of course, whiskey!

In a first for the company, a ceremonial Popping of the Whiskey Barrel will kick-off the party on Friday, March 15. The occasion includes a customary whiskey toast for all those in attendance to commemorate the occasion.

Anthony DePasquale, Big Whiskey’s Las Vegas franchise owner, exclaims, “To say I’m excited is an understatement! We’ve been working on this store for a while now, and to finally have our doors open and see everything come together is fantastic. Looking forward to seeing everyone at grand opening!”

Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar Las Vegas is located at 6587 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, Suite B-196, in the Town Square Vegas center. The restaurant will operate seven days a week, opening at 11:00am every day. Guests can enjoy happy hour specials Monday-Friday from 3:00-6:00pm and Sunday-Wednesday from 10:00pm to close. A family friendly environment, the restaurant will also host kids eat free nights every Wednesday with the purchase of an adult entrée.

For more information on grand opening events and schedule, please follow Big Whiskey’s Las Vegas on Facebook and Instagram.

Big Whiskey’s Toasts to Growth

Headquartered in Southwest Missouri, Big Whiskey’s signed a two-store agreement with DePasquale in June 2017 for locations in Las Vegas. Securing the Town Square property followed shortly after, landing the restaurant’s western debut right on the edge of the entertainment district on Las Vegas Boulevard.

A Birmingham, Alabama, franchise location is also slated to open later this year. Additional franchise deals are pending in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, and Missouri.

Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar currently operates seven locations in the Southwest Missouri area and two in the greater Kansas City area. The company opened its first franchises in Bentonville, AR , in March of 2017 followed by a Kansas City, MO location in May 2017. For more information, including available markets please check out our website at www.bigwhiskeysfranchise.com

An outline of grand opening events and promotions:

https://bigwhiskeys.com/big-whiskeys-las-vegas-grand-opening/

