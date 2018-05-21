Big thanks to Pee Wee Herman for posting this pic from a recent pizza tour we took to Bruno in the East Village! Someone asked for a dessert pizza so Demian sprinkled some cinnamon and sugar on the dough, then topped it with ice cubes. The ice melted down and dissolved the sugar and cinnamon before cooking off to leave a sweet coating on the dough. Then he added a scoop of his famous Pizza Crust Gelato (milk is steeped with pizza crusts) and the rest is history. I have no idea how Pee Wee Herman ended up with this photo, but I’m glad he did!