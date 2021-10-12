The Big Salad Sets Oct. 21 Traverse City Opening Date

Newest location showcases expansion throughout Michigan

Harper Woods, MI ( RestaurantNews.com ) The healthy eating restaurant group The Big Salad plans a grand opening at its newest location at 332 East Front Street in downtown Traverse City, Mich. on Thursday, Oct. 21.

The new restaurant will open for indoor dining, carryout, curbside pickup as well as delivery via Door Dash. An outdoor dining area is planned for the spring of 2022.

The Big Salad is known for its healthy and popular fresh food menu, with more than 17 million possible combinations of hand-crafted iceberg, romaine, or spinach salads, and a choice of 40 toppings and 30 varieties of dressings. In addition, diners may choose from a selection of fresh-made fruit smoothies, sandwiches and wraps, and soup options featuring longtime customer favorites, plus an ever-changing array of flavors – just to keep things interesting.

According to local franchise partners Nathan Blessing and Ben Jackson, opening day activities will include Big Salad gift card giveaways to the first 50 customers, a drawing for a one-year free salad or sandwich package, and food samples.

“We’re excited and eager to be part of the growing Traverse City restaurant scene and the greater business community,” said Blessing. “Traverse City has always been welcoming to new businesses. All throughout the construction period, the community has been very welcoming to us, and we’re looking forward to serving them.”

Diners who wish to place a carryout order or online delivery may visit https://mybigsalad.com/locations/ . The store is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

The Big Salad continues to move forward with its growth plan. In August the eatery opened a downtown Detroit location at the University of Detroit Mercy Law School, and has planned locations for Farmington, Mich. and Cincinnati in 2022.

About The Big Salad

Since opening its first location in 2008, The Big Salad, headquartered in Michigan, has allowed people to make their meal their own. Through thoughtful planning, The Big Salad chefs are equipped to prepare more than 17 million possible iceberg, romaine or spinach salad combinations for customers right at the point of purchase with a choice of 40 toppings and 30 dressings. Additionally, The Big Salad offers a plethora of fresh sandwich and soup options, as well as putting any salad into a wrap. Currently, The Big Salad can be found in Ann Arbor, Grosse Pointe Woods, Woodhaven, Charlotte, Detroit – all in Michigan, along with Spring, Texas. Learn more at http://www.thebigsalad.net .

