The Big Salad Opens Test Kitchen at Troy Location

Restaurant plans major redesign at year-end

Harper Woods, MI (RestaurantNews.com) The healthy eating restaurant group The Big Salad is giving guests at its current Troy, Michigan, location – 738 E. Big Beaver Road – the opportunity to try out new dishes which, if popular, could be rolled out to its other locations.

The move comes in response to The Big Salad marking 10 years of growth and expansion around the country, yet still making its home in the Detroit area. The new test kitchen allows the company to introduce new and creative fresh food menu items to guests, with the store now under corporate ownership with new staff.

The Big Salad in Troy continues to offer its healthy and popular fresh food menu, with more than 17 million possible combinations of hand-crafted iceberg, romaine, or spinach salads, and a choice of 40 toppings and 30 varieties of dressings. In addition, diners may still choose from a selection of fresh-made fruit smoothies, sandwiches and wraps, and soup options featuring longtime customer favorites, plus an ever-changing array of flavors – just to keep things interesting.

“In our business, it’s important to not only attract new customers, but to keep our menu selections as fresh as the food we serve,” said Big Salad Founder and CEO John Bornoty. “We continue to welcome suggestions from our guests and are excited to make Troy our home.”

Bornoty added that the Troy location will be upgraded at year’s end to meet the expectations of customers and showcase a new innovative design concept along with many new menu items such as hot sandwiches, new fresh house made dressings, hot proteins, hot rice bowls and new fresh fruit smoothies.

About The Big Salad

Since opening its first location in 2008, The Big Salad has allowed people to make their meal their own. Through thoughtful planning, The Big Salad chefs are equipped to prepare more than 17 million possible iceberg, romaine or spinach salad combinations for customers right at the point of purchase with a choice of 40 toppings and 30 dressings. Additionally, The Big Salad offers a plethora of fresh sandwich and soup options, as well as putting any salad into a wrap. Currently, The Big Salad can be found in Ann Arbor (two locations), Grosse Pointe Woods, Commerce Township, Novi, Troy, Charlotte – all in Michigan, Richmond, Texas, and Spring, Texas. Five locations are expected to open in 2019 in the Pittsburgh area, as part of the restaurant chain’s plans to open 100 stores in strategically located metro areas across the country in the next 10 years. Learn more at http://www.thebigsalad.net.

