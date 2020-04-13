The Big Salad Launches Free Delivery, Curbside Service

New EMILYS program supports health care workers, first responders

Harper Woods, MI ( RestaurantNews.com ) Healthy eating restaurant group The Big Salad today launched free delivery and curbside services at all of its restaurants across Michigan, featuring a Buy-One-Donate-One meal deal that will also help feed health care workers and first responders.

Inspired by his niece Emily Gilbert, a nurse at Beaumont Hospital, Big Salad Founder John Bornoty has created EMILYS program – Every Meal Is a Life You Support. With every Big Meal Deal purchase, The Big Salad will donate one to first responders and health care workers.

Customers are also invited to nominate a front-line worker or facility to receive donated meals by visiting https://www.mybigsalad.com/emilys-program/ . No purchase is required to make a nomination, but voluntary donations may be made at the website to help pay for meals.

“Our goal is to donate more than 100,000 meals to our front-line warriors,” said Bornoty. “We are so grateful for them and the members of our Big Salad community who have been supporting our efforts.”

The new family “Big Meal Deal” offers a family of four a family-size salad from one of The Big Salad’s famous predesigned menu of salads along with four sandwiches from a selection of freshly made sandwiches. To order the meal deal or any other menu items, simply visit https://www.mybigsalad.com and click on Order Now.

The contactless free delivery service, available within 10 miles of a Big Salad location, is being offered from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, along with curbside service. Restaurants are in Grosse Pointe Woods, Woodhaven, Commerce Township, Troy and Charlotte.

“As a society we are in this together and we want to do our part in supporting not only our franchisees, but the dedicated professionals on the front lines,” said Bornoty.

About The Big Salad

Since opening its first location in 2008, The Big Salad, headquartered in Michigan, has allowed people to make their meal their own. Through thoughtful planning, The Big Salad chefs are equipped to prepare more than 17 million possible iceberg, romaine or spinach salad combinations for customers right at the point of purchase with a choice of 40 toppings and 30 dressings. Additionally, The Big Salad offers a plethora of fresh sandwich and soup options, as well as putting any salad into a wrap. Currently, The Big Salad can be found in Ann Arbor, Grosse Pointe Woods, Woodhaven, Commerce Township, Troy, Charlotte – all in Michigan, along with Pittsburgh, Pa., and Spring, Texas. Learn more at www.mybigsalad.com .