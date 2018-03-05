Big Jones closed for 3-week renovation

Big Jones (5347 N. Clark St.), the Andersonville restaurant praised for its scholarly approach to Southern-American cooking, has closed for extensive interior renovations.

The restaurant is scheduled to reopen March 23.

In the meantime, Big Jones will be completely transformed. When the dust settles, there will be an open kitchen with state-of-the-art equipment, an expansion of the in-house bakery (including a Biscuit Bar for customers stopping in for baked goods) and dining-room enhancements.

In addition, chef and owner Paul Fehribach plans to revamp the menu, expanding his Southern cooking to reach into its early roots in African and Caribbean cuisine.

