Big flavors make Loyalist great Restaurant Week bet – if you can grab a seat

The good news: The Restaurant Week menu at the Loyalist is not only a delight, but a great deal at $33. Most importantly, it includes the sub-level West Loop restaurant’s famous dirty burger, a tasty stack that lives up to both its messy name and big billing.

The bad news: It seems as if the whole city knows this already. Not only is the restaurant reserved online until Feb. 9 (as of this writing), but when my guest and I showed up at a quarter to its 4 p.m. opening Saturday, we joined a four-person line, and, by the time the Loyalist cracked its doors, the line was long enough to fill up the bar immediately.

Still: We were early (and lucky), walking in for two spots at the bar and hanging out for an hour to wait for the kitchen’s 5 p.m. opening. We also enjoyed a strong pair of fresh, winter-agnostic cocktails: Buddha’s Little Finger and Helluva Sunrise.

There was just a single option for the first course: a fresh salad of bibb lettuce, fromage blanc, thinly shaved radish and a green goddess dressing. Between the soft cheese and the dressing, the dish was creamy and rich, which is just how I like a salad of greens.

For the second course, two options were offered, but one –– the cheeseburger –– was the obvious choice versus a fusilli served atop short-rib-and-tripe Bolognese.

Rest assured, the restaurant week cheeseburger was the same set of patties served to those ordering it a la carte, as the two women next to us at the bar did. The burger backs up every word that’s been uttered about it — including our own. The sandwich is exactly what you hope for: juicy, cheesy and messy, with a generous portion of pickles and onions. Their slight vinegar acidity might be the burger’s distinguishing characteristic, a welcome move against the otherwise savory flavors. The fries are also outstanding.

Meanwhile, the fusilli was perfectly cooked, and the spice of the Bolognese base hit exactly the right note. The pasta and sauce’s chewy coexistence was a textural pleasure. The fusilli was the only item unique to the Restaurant Week menu; the Bolognese is normally served with ricotta cavatelli.

For dessert, the coconut crisp tartlets were among the lighter items in an otherwise rich menu: Airy, flaky and not too coconut-y. The heavier chocolate mousse brulee complemented them, as did the hard caramelized sugar crumbles. The second option — a hazelnut praline puff filled with a soft whipped cream and crunchy hickory nuts — fell in line with its richer precursors, but that didn’t stop me from eating every bite.

If you can grab a seat at the Loyalist for the Restaurant Week prix-fixe setup, it’s a seat worth showing up early for and/or waiting for, with big flavors, complementary courses and the renowned burger, all at $33. Getting that spot will be the trickiest part, though, so good luck.

177 N. Ada St #001., 773-913-3774, smythandtheloyalist.com

Chicago Restaurant Week runs through Feb. 8, and features more than 370 restaurants offering three-course lunches and brunches ($22) and three- and four-course dinners ($33, $44). For participating restaurants, menus and online reservations, go to www.eatitupchicago.com.

