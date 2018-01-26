Big Easy Bucha's satsuma citrus kombucha, on draft

Kombucha, at its best, tastes like sparkling sunshine; at its worst, like vinegary punishment.

The fermented, fizzy, sweetened black or green tea starts with an awful-sounding symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast, commonly called scoby, and often ends with wild health claims. While the science is still out, it can be delicious.

That's thanks to brewers like Alexis Korman and Austin Sherman, who launched Big Easy Bucha in 2014. Based in New Orleans, where they met and married, they were previously a contributing editor for a wine magazine and a bar consultant, respectively. Their skills translated to lovely farmed and foraged kombucha made with local and organic ingredients, when possible.

"We use an in-house forager, Danny Milojevic, to source 100 percent of our satsumas from small farms in Louisiana. Fun fact: He's originally from Chicago," said Korman.

Recently, four of Big Easy Bucha's eight flavors were available bottled ($5 each) at Stumptown Coffee Roasters in Fulton Market: the Jazz Juice Tea, flavored with pineapple and elderflower; Geaux Green with Southern greens and cucumber; Cajun Kick with ginger and citrus; and Streetcar Sipper with satsuma, the orange citrus fruit. The last is also on draft ($4 small, $5 large).

"Our Streetcar Sipper kombucha delivers juicy citrus tones reminiscent of mandarin oranges, alongside white floral notes," said Korman. "The overall effect is light, bright, tangy and ever-so slightly sweet."

"People call us the gateway kombucha, and we take that as a compliment."

A portion of Big Easy Bucha's proceeds also benefits NOLA charities, including St. Jude Community Center to serve meals and Grow Dat Youth Farm for diverse sustainable farming.

What about a kombucha mixed drink recommendation for Chicago's current cold weather?

"One idea is a drink we call the Yes Ma'am-osa", said Korman.

"It's our Streetcar Sipper kombucha, sparkling wine and a bit of cayenne pepper with a crystallized ginger garnish. It's easy to make and adds a little sweet heat perfect for snowy days."

In Chicago, Big Easy Bucha is only available at Stumptown, but the company is exploring other outlets, said Korman.

Big Easy Bucha, www.bigeasybucha.com; Stumptown Coffee Roasters, 311 N. Morgan St., www.stumptowncoffee.com/locations/chicago

