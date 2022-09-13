Dickey’s Virtual brand Big Deal Burger celebrates National Cheeseburger Day with $5 and $6 hickory smoked burgers

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s virtual concept Big Deal Burger is spending National Cheeseburger Day, September 18th, treating its guests to some delicious and cheesy deals!

Join Big Deal Burger for National Cheeseburger Day to honor America’s favorite sandwich, the Cheeseburger! Save yourself the hassle of firing up the grill in the middle of the game and let Big Deal Burger do the smokin’ for you. This iconic, gourmet burger concept will be offering the following deals online at www.bigdealburgerco.com .

Big Deal Burger Single with cheese for $5.00 from September 17th – 18th

Big Deal Burger Double with cheese for $6.00 from September 15th – 16th

“Life is too short to miss out on one of our unique, southern burgers,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “A true barbecue burger can only come from a wood-burning pit. And that’s what we offer. So, if you want a burger with the pit-smoked flavor of Dickeys, then you’ve come to the right place. The real deal, Big Deal Burger”.

Their burger options offer a combination of classic, old-fashioned chophouse burgers with Dickey’s smoked meats and saucy toppings. You don’t want to miss these great deals. Head over to Big Deal Burger’s website and order your single or double cheeseburger while you can.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. , the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.Dickeys.com .

