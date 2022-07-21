Big City Wings Celebrates National Chicken Wing Day

Big City Wings is offering 75 cent wings, $2 Bud Lights and $2 Michelob Ultras

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Big City Wings announces a special offer for wing lovers to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day on July 29th. With 10 locations across the Houston and Katy area, fans can enjoy $.75 wings all day as well as $2 Bud Lights and $2 Michelob Ultras.

What started as only materials for chicken stock, chicken wings were born when the owner of a bar in Buffalo, NY cooked up a midnight snack using only fried wings, butter, and hot sauce. It was then that they stumbled upon a dish that would forever change game day gastronomy. So now on July 29th, we celebrate with a beverage and a few wings.

Sam Elsaadi, Vice President of Operations at Big City Wings, said, “This is our holiday to celebrate what we do best, and in my opinion, better than anyone else. We can’t wait to celebrate with our Big City Wings family and friends!”

Guests at Big City Wings can enjoy traditional bone-in wings or boneless wings with their choice of 19 sauces, including gold fever, spicy ranch, and Tajín.

Big City Wings’ special offer on July 29th applies to dine-in and to-go orders and cannot be combined with any other offers, only while supplies last. No substitutions.

About Big City Wings

Big City Wings is a Houston-based wings restaurant that offers fresh, house-made chicken wings, thirst-quenching spirits, and a variety of other dishes for delivery, pick- up, dine-in or catering. The ten family-friendly locations (and two new locations coming soon) offer customers over forty big television and projector screens with an array of sports programming always available. Big City Wings is considered one of Houston’s true local wing destinations. For more information, visit https://bigcitywings.com .

