Big City Wings Announces Highly-Anticipated 8th Location in Rayford, Texas

Big City Wings looks forward to serving fresh, made-from-scratch food to the Rayford Harmony Area

Spring, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Big City Wings announces the opening of their eighth location on Rayford Rd. in Spring, Texas. Big City Wings will offer Rayford residents a restaurant unique to the community, serving house-made food in a family-friendly atmosphere beginning this March.

Known for being Houston’s Local Wing Joint, Big City Wings will offer local customers a wide range of fresh-made food, including certified angus beef burgers, loaded fries, baked potatoes, Waffles, Crawfish, and their famous wings. They have established themselves as the place to go with the family to watch sports, with screens covering every wall and games on all the time. This new location will serve their house-made menu via dine-in, take-out, delivery and catering for both home and office.

Big City Wings Rayford continues the rapid growth of this Houston-based chain. Located at 3555 Rayford Rd. in Spring, the eatery will be joining the family of other Big City Wings locations in Kingwood (opened in January 2019), Atascocita, Spring, Pearland and Houston (Marq*e, Jones Road, and Highway 6). Big City Wings is excited to bring their coveted Daily Specials to the Rayford community, including Two for One Wings every Tuesday, Wednesday Burger Specials and Double Boneless Wings on Thursday. There is something on the menu for everyone, and the restaurant is looking forward to serving the Rayford Harmony Community amazing food in a family-friendly atmosphere.

Big City Wings is known as the place to be to watch a variety of sports, including the NFL Big Game, the College National Championship Game, March Madness, the World Series, and every game in between. Like other locations before them, Rayford promises an array of happy hour and lunch specials that will feature ice-cold beers, juicy burgers and sandwiches. Of course, those that prefer to stick to tradition can enjoy their famous wings anytime, in any of their 25 sauces, including gold fever, spicy ranch, and honey citrus.

About the opening, Director of Operations, Sam Elsaadi, said, “We’re really excited about being in the Rayford Harmony community. We pride ourselves in always having a hot, made-from-scratch meal, while the game is on.” “ We felt like this community needed a local wing joint” regards to the future of the restaurant chain, Elsaadi is looking forward to the growth of the Big City Wings brand and has plans for additional locations opening towards the end of the year.

About Big City Wings

Big City Wings is a Houston-based wings restaurant that offers fresh, house-made chicken wings, thirst-quenching spirits, and a variety of other dishes for delivery, pick- up, dine-in or catering. The eight family-friendly locations offer customers over forty big television and projector screens with an array of sports programming always available. As one of Houston’s true local wing destinations. The original owner moved back to Houston to restore the same great concept and food in 2015. For more information, visit https://bigcitywings.com .

Contact:

Tracey Cleckler

713-880-3387

tracey@bigcitywings.com