Big Block Partners with Wild Bill’s Olde Fashioned Soda Pop Company to Reimagine Brand

New agency of record will transform nostalgic brand; Big Block to produce video, web, social assets and execute strategic experiential and partner activations

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Wild Bill’s Olde Fashioned Soda Pop Company has selected creative services company Big Block as its creative agency of record. As a strategic and creative partner, Big Block will leverage its in-house production division and diverse network of investments and relationships to rebrand and elevate the quickly growing Wild Bill’s brand.

Big Block will revamp Wild Bill’s presence in multiple phases. Big Block will introduce a new website that’s cohesive with Wild Bill’s refreshed social media profiles. These digital communities will feature a variety of new video assets, produced by Big Block. As part of the omnichannel overhaul, Big Block will execute experiential campaigns, activating the Wild Bill’s brand within passionate communities. Big Block will also serve as a strategic partner, fostering new brand relationships and partnership development.

“Big Block’s specialty is cross-platform storytelling for brands, and we’re excited to partner with an iconic company like Wild Bill’s to go under the hood for a complete reimagining of their brand, taking activations to the next level both online and on the ground,” said Joe DiMuro, Big Block Chief Growth Officer. “This is a unique opportunity for Big Block to engage new generations of Wild Bill’s fans and immerse the brand into the future of entertainment.”

Wild Bill’s Soda Pop Co. is both a veteran and family owned and operated business that focuses on experiences and communities. Found at events around the country, the brand is known for its collectible mugs and advocacy for America’s veterans . Wild Bill’s is partners with the Warrior Reunion Foundation, an award-winning non-profit founded by Wild Bill’s President, James Ferguson, and Director of Operations, Drew St. Cyr.

“We’re very excited about our partnership with Big Block,” added James Ferguson, President & CEO of Wild Bill’s Olde Fashioned Soda Pop Co. “From day one we knew the Wild Bill’s experience was about much more than soda, and with the support of Big Block we look forward to leveraging the unique capabilities of our team through brand partnerships with those seeking an unforgettable activation and enduring brand impressions, infused with a taste of nostalgia.”

Big Block has a diverse portfolio, including investments in AI, broadcasting, esports and production, which will provide Wild Bill’s with an invaluable network and access to resources. Most recently, Big Block’s multiplatform media brand Subnation launched three short-form esports series with IMGN . Big Block also added Rylee Jean Ebsen (Snap Inc’s previous Director of Media) and Cale Glendening to its director roster.

About Big Block

Big Block is a creative services company that works with leading consumer, entertainment, and technology industry brands, including Under Armour, Ford Motors, ESPN, NFL, NBA and MLB. The company produces all forms of visual content, original entertainment properties, live-entertainment experiences and media+tech IP. In addition, Big Block actively invests in companies and people in emerging technology, media, and lifestyle companies, including the most advanced AI. By combining technology and active investments with creative production, Big Block focuses on better activating engaged audiences around content and turning conversations into valuable experiences and transactions.

About Wild Bill’s