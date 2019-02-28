Big Beer's festering corn-fueled controversy: How we got here

Bears-Packers.

Ali-Frazier.

Bud-Miller.

Like any great rivals, the nation’s two dominant beer companies are never quite at ease with each other. But for the first time in years, their cold war has become a heated battle, sparked by Anheuser-Busch’s now-infamous Super Bowl commercials spotlighting MillerCoors’ use of corn syrup in its two leading brands, Miller Lite and Coors Light.

It’s little wonder that the commercial led to sniping. What is perhaps surprising is that the sniping festers nearly a month later. The latest twist came this week, as MillerCoors pulled out of a potential brand-agnostic partnership, at least temporarily, with Anheuser-Busch and other large breweries to promote the American beer industry.

“This is an all-or-nothing proposition to us,” MillerCoors spokesman Adam Collins said this week. “As long as the industry leader is attacking an ingredient widely used across the beer industry, we’re not going to spend any time or money on an industry health campaign.”

(And, yes, corn syrup — or some kind of sugar additive — is indeed commonly used to aid fermentation.)

Anheuser-Busch remains largely unrepentant.

“Consumers are demanding more transparency around the food and drink they consume, and Bud Light is leading the transparency movement for beer," Cesar Vargas, Anheuser-Busch’s vice president of legal and corporate affairs said in a prepared statement.

“The use of corn syrup in Miller Lite and Coors Light is a key difference from Bud Light. … We will continue to lead the effort toward increased transparency as it benefits the entire beer industry,” he said in the statement.

Those outside the beer world may shake their heads as the industry titans continue to bicker, but both clearly see plenty at stake; nearly all of the major light beer brands have suffered in recent years at the hands of imports, craft, wine, spirits and cannabis. And for that reason, Harry Schuhmacher, editor and publisher of Beer Business Daily, isn’t surprised that tensions have festered.

“In any other consumer packaged-good industry, you’d be surprised, but beer, even though it has become so much more corporatized, it’s so very, very competitive on a personal level,” Schuhmacher said. “It’s more than just business.”

Miller obviously considers itself as an aggrieved party and has spent ample time highlighting the feud. Anheuser-Busch, meanwhile, has lurched from stick-to-its guns righteousness — after all, who doesn’t want clarity about what’s in their beer? — to repairing self-inflicted damage.

How did we get here?

The Groundwork

I. No, this doesn’t simply begin with the Super Bowl ads.

The roots stretch at least to 2016 and a series of Miller Lite ads taking aim at Bud Light. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch notes it was “the first time in several years that Miller Lite has called out the top selling beer in America, Bud Light, by name in its advertising.”

The campaign, which is still ongoing, is rooted in the idea that Miller Lite has “more taste than Bud Light.” Miller even creeps into Anheuser-Busch’s backyard — St. Louis — to make its case on billboards and bus advertisements.

Anheuser-Busch is not amused, filing a complaint with the National Advertising Division. In December, NAD rules Miller is within its rights to make such a claim (even if it shouldn’t have, despite being the better beer.)

II. In January, Bud Light surprises industry onlookers by declaring that “ingredients should be right on the packaging.” It begins doing just that, listing water, barley, rice and hops as the components of the nation’s top-selling beer (a list that curiously ignores yeast). It also listed nutritional information.

Anheuser-Busch has historically embraced obfuscation as much or more than transparency, which makes industry onlookers wonder: What is the company’s long-term play? They’ll find out soon enough.

III. A day before the Super Bowl, Schuhmacher — who is as plugged in as anyone on the industry — hears rumblings: Anheuser-Busch plans to respond to Miller’s “more taste” ads.

And it is being particularly secretive about those plans.

The big game

I. The match is lit: During a snooze fest of a Super Bowl, Anheuser-Busch airs the first of the three commercials. Miller Lite and Coors Light are made with corn syrup! Bud Light is not!

II. Within 15 minutes, Miller bites back.

We see your ingredients and raise you calories and carbs!

III. At the exact same time — 6:13 p.m. — the gloves start coming off. Pete Marino, MillerCoors’ chief communication officer, nods at the elephant in the room.

Corn syrup isn’t the same as high fructose corn syrup … which you use, Anheuser-Busch!

IV. Two hours later, it becomes clear Anheuser-Busch has a bigger problem than MillerCoors. Corn farmers are pissed — which somehow Anheuser-Busch didn’t anticipate.

“Bud Light, you’re not standing with corn farmers, we’re not standing with you,” Iowa corn farmer Kevin Ross says in a moment of social media video fame — 906,000 views and counting — while pouring at least four Bud Lights down his bathroom sink.

Fallout

I. Two days after the game.

Anheuser-Busch: We’re doubling down!

II. Two days after the game.

MillerCoors: We’re taking out a full-page ad in The New York Times!

III. Three days after the game.

Anheuser-Busch: Dear God, what have we done?

IV. Five days after the game.

Anheuser-Busch: No, seriously, what have we done? Better get Busch Light involved. After all, it’s made with corn! Wait — why did we denigrate corn in the first place?

V. One week after the game.

MillerCoors: We love farmers! And we’re going to prove it by toasting them!

VI. Three days later.

Anheuser-Busch: Wait! We also love farmers! Can we get in on your toast thingy?

VII. A day later.

Anheuser-Busch: Now that we’ve successfully horned in on your farmers toast, as part of the world’s largest beer company, there’s no problem we can’t solve by throwing gobs of money at it.

VIII. MillerCoors: Did we mention we love corn farmers?

IX. MillerCoors: I mean, we really, really love corn farmers! A lot. So much more than Anheuser-Busch.

X. MillerCoors seems to sense an advantage in the conflict.

Its blog writes at least three articles about what has become known as #corngate — though #corntroversy is obviously the far superior hashtag — including one last week that gleefully tracks Anheuser-Busch’s changing story about the corn syrup ads. This week, MillerCoors announces it wants no part of the industry initiative.

Anheuser-Busch, meanwhile, seems to sense an advantage of its own. Schuhmacher reported Thursday that Anheuser-Busch is adding an ingredients panel to a second brand: Bud Light Orange. Ingredients include barley, cane sugar, natural flavors, citric acid, orange peel, hop extract and, yes, corn. (But no corn syrup.)

“I think this is a long play for them,” he said.

What’s next

More of the same is most likely ahead.

Anheuser-Busch is still running the ads denigrating MillerCoors’ use of corn — while also promoting Busch Light’s use of corn — while pledging to do what it can to boost the health of the industry, regardless of whether MillerCoors is on board.

“We, along with other members of our industry, remain fully committed to strengthening the beer category, and our joint efforts to highlight the very positive impact that beer has on our economy and in our communities will continue as planned,” Vargas said in a prepared statement.

But as Schuhmacher reported this week, the conflict seems to be serving no one: Sales of the key brands involved in the #corntroversy are all down since the Super Bowl.

Could light beer brands sniping at each other simply be turning drinkers off to all of them? Quite possibly, though, funny enough, the brand hurting the most during the four weeks ending Feb. 16 is — yup, you guessed it — Bud Light, down 7.7 percent. (Coors Light was down 5.8 in the period, and Miller Lite was down 1.2 percent.)

“My personal fear, as someone who covers the industry and cares about it, is that this could just drive people away from beer — the back and forth and demonizing of ingredients,” Schuhmacher said.

The worst outcome he said, would be beer drinkers washing their hands of the conflict by choosing to, instead, buy the swiftly growing Tito’s Handmade Vodka — which, he noted, is made with corn.

