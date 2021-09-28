BIBIBOP Opening in Keystone – Rivers Edge

Columbus, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) BIBIBOP Asian Grill will open its third Indianapolis-area location on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The Columbus-based brand announced the grand opening date for their location at 4026 E 82nd Street, Unit 5A in Indianapolis.

Since opening their first location in 2013, BIBIBOP has been sharing healthy & affordable Asian food along with a message of well-being throughout the country. The new Keystone – Rivers Edge location will be the 43rd for BIBIBOP nationwide and joins the other two Indianapolis locations…

Carmel – The Bridges, 365 W 116 th St. Suite 140

St. Suite 140 The Yard at Fishers, 9719 E 116th St. Suite 450

“The BIBIBOP Asian Grill concept has performed very well with consumers, as demonstrated by our steady growth through the years,” said founder Charley Shin. “As we’ve expanded, we have never lost sight of our commitment to bringing our signature ‘WELL B•ING’ to all of the communities we serve by strengthening our neighbors and enriching the lives of our team members.”

At BIBIBOP, guests build their own bowl filled with the fresh and healthy ingredients they want- ingredients like USDA steak or antibiotic-free chicken, fresh vegetables, rice, potatoes, and bold and flavorful sauces like sweet and tangy Yum Yum or a spicy Korean favorite, Gochujang. BIBIBOP’s customizable bowls allow guests to create vegetarian or vegan-friendly meals that align with their lifestyle and focus on their well-being. BIBIBOP was also named a Gluten-Free Safe Space, certifying each location as 100% gluten-free.

BIBIBOP Keystone – Rivers Edge will officially open with a ribbon-cutting the morning of the 30th and will offer in-person, online, curbside, and delivery orders throughout the day. BIBIBOP will mark the opening with a safe but fun celebration that will include special gifts, prizes, and samples.

On Opening Day, guests are invited to:

Wear orange to Keystone – Rivers Edge on September 30 th and get $5 off their in-person order

and get $5 off their in-person order Sign up for a BIBIBOP Rewards account and get a $5 Reward added to their new account

Earn a free BOGO Bowl offer through their app when they use the BIBIBOP Rewards App at the new Keystone – Rivers Edge location between September 30th – October 3rd (BOGO offer will be added to app account on Tuesday, October 5th).

For the latest information and updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/BIBIBOPShopsAtRiversEdge/?ref=nearby_places .

About BIBIBOP Asian Grill

BIBIBOP is all about well-being. We serve healthy & affordable Asian food because we really care. At BIBIBOP, guests create their own bowls filled with real, unprocessed, high-quality food with proven health benefits because well-being can start with a good meal.

Based in Columbus, Ohio, BIBIBOP has 42 locations nationwide in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, and Washington D.C. BIBIBOP is focused on the well-being of our customers, teammates, and communities; serving healthy and affordable meals, providing jobs and training, and giving back to local organizations that focus on health, hunger, and education. Find the menu, locations, and more about well-being at www.bibibop.com .

