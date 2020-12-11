BIBIBOP offering an entire month of BIBIBOP bowls for just $100

Columbus, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) BIBIBOP Asian Grill is inviting guests to get a fresh start in 2021 with the brand new BIBITOX- an entire month of BIBIBOP bowls for just $100.

“BIBIBOP believes that well-being can start with a good meal, especially when that meal is filled with fresh & healthy ingredients,” said BIBIBOP Director of Marketing Henry Yonky. “We hope to encourage people to build healthy eating habits in the new year.

One hundred BIBIBOP guests will be able to fuel their well-being with BIBITOX for the entire month of January. The BIBITOX offer includes two bowls a day filled with:

Healthy & affordable Asian food

Real, unprocessed, high quality ingredients

Fresh vegetables & lean proteins with proven health benefits

Vegetarian, Vegan, & Gluten Free diet friendly options

“We want to connect with people who are looking to make a real change in their diet and their well-being,” said Yonky. “We look forward to sharing their stories as a way inspire others as well.”

Only 100 of these BIBITOX packages will be available and they will go on sale December 22, at 12:22 pm Eastern/ 9:22 am Pacific for just $100!

For more information and updates visit https://bibibop.com/bibitox

About BIBIBOP Asian Grill

BIBIBOP is all about well-being. We serve healthy & affordable Asian food because we really care. At BIBIBOP, guests create their own bowls filled with real, unprocessed, high quality food with proven health benefits because well-being can start with a good meal.

Based in Columbus, Ohio, BIBIBOP has 42 locations nationwide in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, and Washington D.C. BIBIBOP is focused on the well-being of our customers, teammates, and communities; serving healthy and affordable meals, providing jobs and training, and giving back to local organizations that focus on health, hunger, and education. Find the menu, locations, and more about well-being at www.bibibop.com

Media Contact:

Jason Whitt

BIBIBOP Marketing Manager

jwhitt@bibibop.com

